State Health Officer, Dr. Joe Kanter, spoke with WWL’s Dave Cohen Thursday about the progression of the latest COVID-19 variant. “We know there’s a lot of COVID being spread right now,” Kanter said. “The two variants that we really have our eye on right now are not the ones that LSU identified. What we’re really tracking is BA.4 and BA.5. And these two variants gained prominence during our surge.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO