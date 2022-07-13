ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

DACC Offering Sessions on Coaching and Corporate Leadership

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASES. DACC Corporate Education – The Craft of Coaching. Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing The Craft of Coaching training in August. · THE CRAFT OF COACHING – A 2 day interactive training course designed to help supervisors...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

WCIA

Elevate your ideas in Our Town Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Starting your own business can be well, intimidating. “Terrifying. So scary, but yet it’s been so rewarding,” Ashley Berkheimer, the found of Soul Weights, said. Places like Elevate CCIC incorporated want to help. “Part of it is, you know, coming here and connecting with their team to learn about, okay, these […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Time capsule found at school demolition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Danville is saying goodbye to Cannon Elementary School nearly a century after it opened. After the school flooded in 2015, officials decided the school needed to be torn down. During that demolition, crews found a time capsule. Alumni say the moment was bittersweet. “We didn’t want to see […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Time to Be More Cautious As COVID Numbers Rise

Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Douglas Toole says he is not surprised that our county has moved into the high-risk level for COVID-19…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’re seeing the number of new cases come up. Now these are just the lab-confirmed ones. It’s not counting the people who take a home test and get positive and find out that way. But at the start of the month seeing 15 new cases – 19 new cases a day – was not that uncommon. We’re up in the 35 to 50 range (now). We had a really bad day on July 13th. We had 76 new lab-confirmed cases.’’}
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Three Kings of Peace hosts splash party

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center in Danville is a place where parents can send their children to play and learn without the fear of violence. But they decided to do something a little different this week with a splash party. “I like about it, when we are like sliding […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Offering Forklift Driver and Industrial Truck Training Classes

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. Forklift New Driver Course and Powered Industrial Truck Train the Trainer. Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing Forklift New Driver Course and Powered Industrial Truck Train the Trainer trainings in August. · FORKLIFT NEW DRIVER COURSE – Learn...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Carle Hospital designs sensory-friendly emergency treatment room

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Carle Hospital added a sensory space to their Emergency Department. The sensory room will give those with autism a more calm room–without bright lights, flashing computer screens, and things of that nature. For someone with autism, bright lights and sounds can be too stimulating. When the child or adult with sensory issues […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Rantoul mayor vetoes checks for residents

"i said i herby veto this motion and will make the presentation to the board in it's next study session. " "oh thats some..... "... Bailey: 'We must surge police support in Chicago and the surrounding areas'. 11:17. 11:06. 10:57. 10:22. 10:16. 10:16. 10:16. 10:00. 10:00. 09:10. How high did...
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Juveniles moved across state

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff shortages are causing more problems in Champaign County. Minors at the juvenile detention center are being sent to other facilities across the state. They’re being moved to Vernon hills, Joliet, and Normal detention centers. Eleven detainees were moved this week. Four more are expected...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

U of I Black facilities workers push for protection from racial discrimination

URBANA — Black facilities workers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are trying to end racial harassment on the job – through a class action lawsuit. Friedman & Houlding lawyer Shilpa Narayan is representing the Black facilities workers in the case. She says that after three years of reviewing internal university documents, she’s found a top-down policy of minimizing complaints of racism.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Residential street closing in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in a residential neighborhood of Champaign will be closing this week in order to allow construction crews to complete sanitary sewer service installation. The closure will take place on Tremont Street between North Randolph and State Streets and will last between July 18 and July 25, weather permitting. Through […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Top 8 places to eat at Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — From family recipes rooted in the neighborhood to Italian cuisine coming across the sea, food in Mattoon always keeps the community more than satisfied. Discover the local treasures and get to know the owners behind the scene. Taco Amigo. 3300 Marshall Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938.
MATTOON, IL
thisis50.com

Jaraiyia Alize’ – Ready To Go

Jaraiyia Alize has fast become a hot topic for all music fans especially R&B and Hip-Hop fans. Today, the Danville, Illinois native artist will release her third project and first of 2022. It is called “Ready To Go”. Jaraiyia Alize has been approaching the R&B and hip-hop limelight for months, and now, it seems, she’s bathing in it. Jaraiyia Alize will soon be in the ranks of the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists of the month on streaming and more. Jaraiyia Alize had a breakout moment with the release of her silent music videos, and silent short film trailers. She keeps building, and growing her streams from there. In August of 2021, he reached the Top 50 Apple Music song charts for the first time thanks to a growing fanbase she calls Pearlz. Jaraiyia Alize is on her way to becoming the music industry’s next most promising superstar, and songstress. Jaraiyia has an intense, and relatable story to tell and what better way for her to express those emotions through singing and making music. With inspirational icons to admire such as, Beyonce’, Rihanna, Anita Baker, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift; it’s with versatility and personal experiences that have molded Jaraiyia into yet another iconic artist in the making. Now working on musical projects with some notable collaborations such as Ryini Beats. Jaraiyia Alize, plans to create music that inspires and memorizes fans. “I believe that I can bring diversity to the music industry. I love music from all cultures and walks of life. Music is what connects us as beings, and I want to connect us all. Through my music I plan to uplift, guide, educate, and heal the world. The legacy that I will leave behind is self-love, peace, and harmony amongst all Pearlz. I want to be remembered as the artist that healed the world.” Stay connected with musician and talented artist Jaraiyia Alize’. Jaraiyia Alize released her first ever NFT Project ‘Jaraiyia Alize. This NFT project represents Jaraiyia’s first venture into the world of digital assets and is out now. The Piano Man non-fungible token (NFT) is part of Jaraiyia Alize’s first NFT collection along with The Pearlz NFT Auction. You can purchase it via M&G Collections and Rarible. This project was conceived by Jaraiyia Alize’ and her team as a way for her to connect with her ever growing fan base in a unique way leveraging blockchain technology. Go listen, and watch “Ready To Go” by Jaraiyia Alize.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville pastor urges others to help police find teen’s killer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Pastor Frank McCullough of Mt. Olive Church in Danville is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a teenager’s killer. “Clergy is always praying. But I believe there’s a little something else that we can do,” McCullough said. McCullough reached out to over 20 others […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Emily Claire Hari sentenced to 14 years for domestic terrorism

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Emily Claire Hari was sentenced to 14 years in prison for domestic terrorism crimes. Formerly known as Michael B. Hari, Emily was sentenced for threats of violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machine-gun, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. She previously pleaded guilty to all four charges. The […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana woman to serve six months in prison

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman was sentenced to six months in prison for purchasing guns and giving them to felons. During the sentencing hearing, the government showed how Lawanda Rodgers (formerly Moore) purchased four guns lawfully and then proceeded to give one to her husband, a convicted felon. The other guns were seized by the government during two subsequent investigations.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Neighbors react to morning shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are stunned after learning one of their neighbors was shot this morning and later died. It started as a quiet morning in Champaign in the area of Beardsley and Fifth Street, until neighbors woke up to the sound of gunfire just after 5 a.m. Champaign Police arrived to find 34-year-old […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter (July 13, 2022)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Douglas J. Akerlund, 32, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery and theft of more than $500 around 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Ford County Courthouse, 200 W. State St. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred around 3:14 a.m. that day in the 500 block of West Franklin Street in Paxton, in which Akerlund allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face and stole her bookbag containing cell phones, cash and several other items totaling more than $500 in value. The stolen property was recovered.
PAXTON, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Seven cars and a town hall were vandalized in Vermillion Co.

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County coroner released the name of the man killed in a Friday night shooting. The Champaign County Coroner said Joshua E. Berg, 46, of Urbana was shot and killed Friday night in Champaign. According to Champaign Police on Friday at 9:06 p.m., officers responded to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

