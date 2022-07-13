ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Representative From Atty Gen Jeff Landry's Office Will be at the Beauregard Council on Aging

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:30, Ms. Genee Champagne from Attorney General...

Vernon Parish Democratic Party Calls for Assembly at Veteran's Plaza

The Vernon Parish Democratic Executive Committee has announced an Assembly to Request Redress of Grievances Monday July 18, 9am at Veteran's Plaza in Leesville. The event is to protest the removal of Women's Rights to Reproductive Health Care and Imposition of Unfunded Mandates on Vernon Parish by the Louisiana Legislature.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

7/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Bryce Devon Jones, 19, 301 E. Elizabeth St. Apt. 4, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $10,000. Dustin Brian Mays, 37, 3596 Pete Seay Road, Sulphur — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; five counts drug possession. Bond: $20,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Multiple Alexandria residents await their utility bill

A familiar face was shown on national television this week when Ball native Ben Waites performed on America’s Got Talent. Glenmora family finds Pennsylvania soldier’s WWII-era dog tag in front yard. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
UPDATE: Heroic efforts of passing motorists described at trial

Opening statements began over the weekend in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
VPSO Arrest Report July 12-13, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Annmarie Higginbotham, age 57, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine) and one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility. Bond has not been set and Higginbotham remains in the VPSO jail.
LEESVILLE, LA
Fake post about stolen baby being spread on social media

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You may see a post circulating on social media claiming a baby was stolen from a Lake Charles area hospital. Not only have we confirmed that this is a hoax with area hospitals and law enforcement, but it appears this fake story is being used internationally.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
UPDATE CPSB School Supply List – School Board Is Suppling Items On List

Turns out the official 2022-23 school supply list for grades PreK to 8th is being provided by the Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB.) There was a slight mix-up with messaging, but we talked with the school board and got everything straight. Sorry for the confusion. There may be additional supplies parents/guardians might need to pick up, but that depends on each individual school, teacher, and class.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
2022 National Night Out event set in DeRidder

DERIDDER — The DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office are gearing up for the 2022 National Night Out event, which will be the evening of Aug. 2 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds in DeRidder. This event is observed in communities nationwide and according to the...
DERIDDER, LA
RADE makes multiple arrests in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) made several recent arrests within the parish. Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with: expired license plate, flight from an officer-aggravated, possession CDS I 2-28 grams, two counts of possession CDS II 2-28 grams, three counts of possession CDS II with intent with child 12 yrs or younger present, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, firearm possession by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts contempt of court and a parole violation.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Bastrop man killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East on Friday morning, July 15, around 3:00 a.m. Louisiana State Police said that Byron Williams, Jr. of Bastrop was driving a 2014 Commercial Freightliner westbound on Hwy 28 East near the Holloway Community. For unknown reasons, Williams, Jr. exited the road and hit a culvert and fence. After he struck the fence, the Freightliner became engulfed in flames.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 30th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lee Street near Dallas Street for a traffic violation. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45 of Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Pursuit ends with arrest, meth seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in the early months of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents have been investigating complaints of distribution of methamphetamine in large quantities in the Rapides Parish area. Through their investigation, Agents were able to identify Kendrick Demon Tate as the suspect. From their investigation, Agents established sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Tate.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Cenla native with disability shines in inspiring performance on AGT

Most Alexandria residents are continuing to wait for utility bills that have not come from the city. Glenmora family finds Pennsylvania soldier’s WWII-era dog tag in front yard. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their front yard. And the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

