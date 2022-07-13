Representative From Atty Gen Jeff Landry's Office Will be at the Beauregard Council on Aging

Turns out the official 2022-23 school supply list for grades PreK to 8th is being provided by the Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB.) There was a slight mix-up with messaging, but we talked with the school board and got everything straight. Sorry for the confusion. There may be additional supplies parents/guardians might need to pick up, but that depends on each individual school, teacher, and class.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO