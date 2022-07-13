ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Schools prepare for return of students as COVID-19 numbers rise

By Scott Simmons
WAPT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON, Miss. — School administrators in Mississippi are trying to determine how they will handle the return to classes and the rising number of COVID-19 cases. "We are still waiting to hear from the department of health. We are set to meet with them this week," said Robert Chapman, spokesperson for...

theclintoncourier.net

COMELY & MCGOWAN ACCEPTED TO RURAL PHYSICIANS PROGRAM

Kyleigh Comely (pictured left), a Clinton native and graduate of the University of Mississippi, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). Comely is the daughter of Rusty and Ali Comely of Clinton. Allyson McGowan (pictured right), a Clinton native and...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Home dedicated to former first lady of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local Habitat for Humanity chapter is dedicating a home to their founder and former Mississippi first lady. This year’s Women Build Project is in memory of Elise Winter. The founder of the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity chapter and former first lady of Mississippi passed away last July. She dedicated […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi teachers to get help paying for school supplies

CLINTON, Miss. — Mississippi teachers are getting help paying for school supplies. The Education Enhancement Fund, which was passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves, is intended to keep teachers from having to dip into their own pockets to buy supplies. "I would still have...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Backpack drive to be held for elementary students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host a back to school backpack drive on Saturday, July 30. The event will be held at Custom Cuts & Styles located at 2445 Terry Road in Jackson from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Backpacks are free for elementary kids while supplies last.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

COVID-19 cases rising again on the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 cases are up across Mississippi, and the spike is being felt on the Coast. When COVID-19 cases rise, you usually see more people wearing masks, and that was the case on Thursday at Edgewater Mall. Long Beach resident Joel Herr started having symptoms a week...
LONG BEACH, MS
MSDH reports 2,207 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 2,207 new cases on Thursday, July 14. Three deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Company setting up medical marijuana clinics across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors and patients are signing up to get certified for Mississippi's new medical marijuana program. Maryland-based Green Health Docs is planning to set up clinics across the state as the program takes shape. "Right now, we have an office in Biloxi, and we also have an...
JACKSON, MS
CBS Chicago

Proviso H.S. District supt. gets demand letter to pay back bills he incurred at old job in Mississippi

FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A west suburban school superintendent may soon have to pay up for a big bill he racked up at his old job in Mississippi. On that bill of Proviso Township High School District 209 Supt. Dr. James Henderson's are a $4,000 party and a $12,000 credit charge. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, Henderson has had a rocky start at Proviso District 209 – and now is now being asked to pay back more than $90,000 to his old district. The Mississippi district says Henderson should not have spent the money in the first place. But...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

United Way of the Capital Area gets new leadership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Way of the Capital Area (UWCA) announced the appointment of Interim President and CEO, Nikki K. McCelleis, Ed.S. McCelleis joined the organization in 2016 and has held various positions, including Director of Alignment Jackson, Director of Educational Initiatives, Vice President of Community Impact and Chief Impact and Strategy Officer.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Large crowd comes out for 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo was back in the Capital City this weekend. Hundreds poured into the Mississippi Fairgrounds to be a part of the fun-filled event. For many who came out, they’ve attended the rodeo for years and are happy to continue their tradition...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg lawyer named president of Mississippi Bar

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg lawyer, Blake Teller, was sworn in as the 117th President of the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF) on Friday, July 15. Teller joined the Mississippi Bar in 1991. He practiced law at a firm in Jackson until he returned to his hometown of Vicksburg to practice law with his father and grandfather in 1994. He’s practiced law for 29 years. Currently, he serves as the lawyer for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former officials for Mississippi school district ordered to pay back more than $200,000

Mississippi’s State Auditor Shad White announced that former Holmes County Consolidated School District Superintendent James Henderson, former Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Peoples, and four former school board members — Anthony Anderson, Louise Winters, April Jones, and Elder Dean — were issued demand letters resulting from audit findings released in December 2020.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Madison, MS – Collision at I-55 & MS-463 Results in Injuries

The accident victims were treated by the on-site medical personnel. The extent of the resulting injuries is still unknown. There is no more information available at this time. Authorities in the area are in charge of the accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and their families at...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Safety supplies giveaway to be held in Yazoo County

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Fire Department and Home Depot are partnering to host the “Partners in Safety” safety supplies giveaway on Saturday, July 16. The Yazoo Herald reported safety products like smoke detectors and first aid kits will be offered to the community while supplies last.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MDHS addresses food insecurity for aging Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As food prices increase, Mississippians over the age of 60 can connect to services that provide socialization and nutrition. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Senior Nutrition Program aims to reduce older Mississippians’ hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition. Through the agency’s Division of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

