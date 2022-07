SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man is facing an open murder charge after a late night shooting at a bar on Prater Way. According to Sparks Police, officers were called to Aguitas Bar and Grill around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene. During the investigation, it was discovered that an argument inside the bar led up to the shooting.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO