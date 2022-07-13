ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Names SEC Media Day Attendees

By Zack Nagy
 4 days ago
SEC Media Days begin next week in Atlanta, Georgia and the LSU Tigers will be a part of the first few teams to go through the motions on Monday. The headliner for the Bayou Bengals will certainly be head coach Brian Kelly as he goes through his first SEC Media Day, but he’ll be accompanied by three other Tigers.

The three players joining Kelly in Atlanta will be sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech, junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and junior defensive end BJ Ojulari.

Bech becomes the third ever sophomore to represent LSU at SEC Media Day, joining some elite company. The other two: Odell Beckham Jr. (2012) and Leonard Fournette (2014).

Coming off of a freshman campaign where the Lafayette native led the Tigers in receptions, Bech is deserving of the opportunity to represent the purple and gold in Atlanta.

Despite struggling to find a role with LSU last season, Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. has gotten into groove this offseason with the Tigers. With linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Matt House leading the defense, Jones Jr. will certainly have a greater role this year and has shown his growth this offseason.

His play on the field is one thing, but Jones Jr. is one of the more charismatic, personable players on this team. An excellent interview and genuine person off the field, he will represent the Tigers in a great way.

Ojulari, who is expected to be entering his final season in Death Valley, has the chance to be one of the more impactful players on this LSU roster. After a sophomore season where he put his name on the map, 2022 will be where he boosts his draft stock even more.

Bech, Jones Jr. and Ojulari provide Kelly with a unique group of players that represent the Tigers in a myriad of ways. LSU kicks off their SEC Media Day on Monday alongside Ole Miss and Missouri.

MONDAY JULY 18

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. • SEC commissioner Greg Sankey

11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. • LSU coach Brian Kelly

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin

2:55 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. • Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz

#Media Day#Mike Jones#American Football#College Football#Lsu Names Sec#The Lsu Tigers#The Bayou Bengals#Clemson
