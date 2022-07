As kids start getting ready for the new school year, we want to make sure they have all the supplies they need to focus on their education. FOX8’s 2022 Stuff the Bus campaign will kick off on Monday, July 18. All week long, FOX8 and the Salvation Army will be at different Walmart locations throughout the Triad collecting school supplies, such as No. 2 pencils, glue sticks, erasers, pencil boxes, backpacks, 3-ring binders, highlighters and anything a child might need at school.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO