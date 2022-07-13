DCR: Don’t go in the water off Westport beach after shark sighting
WESTPORT, Mass. — The waters of a Westport beach were closed following a shark sighting on Wednesday.
The DCR said the sighting happened off Horseneck Beach State Reservation. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public; however, the water will be closed for the rest of the day.
The water is expected to reopen Thursday morning.
Horseneck Beach is located at 5 John Reed Rd. in Westport.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0