DCR: Don’t go in the water off Westport beach after shark sighting

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
FILE PHOTO: The waters of a Westport beach were closed Wednesday following a shark sighting. (iLexx/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WESTPORT, Mass. — The waters of a Westport beach were closed following a shark sighting on Wednesday.

The DCR said the sighting happened off Horseneck Beach State Reservation. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public; however, the water will be closed for the rest of the day.

The water is expected to reopen Thursday morning.

Horseneck Beach is located at 5 John Reed Rd. in Westport.

