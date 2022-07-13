Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Tampa on Thursday, July 14.

The vice president will visit MacDill Air Force Base to meet with servicemembers and military leaders. While at the air force base, Harris will receive a briefing from United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Commander, General Richard D. Clarke and other USCENTCOM and USSOCOM leaders.

Vice President Harris will stop in Orlando before making her way to Tampa in the late afternoon. In Orlando, the vice president will hold a roundtable with Florida state legislators about reproductive rights.

