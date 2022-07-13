ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Tampa

By Rachel Tucker
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Tampa on Thursday, July 14.

The vice president will visit MacDill Air Force Base to meet with servicemembers and military leaders. While at the air force base, Harris will receive a briefing from United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Commander, General Richard D. Clarke and other USCENTCOM and USSOCOM leaders.

Vice President Harris will stop in Orlando before making her way to Tampa in the late afternoon. In Orlando, the vice president will hold a roundtable with Florida state legislators about reproductive rights.

Comments / 59

AP_000785.6e5031168618450792b59c7643223a69.0434
3d ago

Lol WHY? We already know what she’s going to do for the American people. Absolutely Nothing…. Enjoy your stay but remember to tip & go Home. 🙂🙂. They prefer cash not a taxpayer credit card.

Reply(1)
36
John Wallace
3d ago

My wife's family lives in Tampa. please give me the date when she will arrive so I can make sure we aren't there.

Reply
18
beachygirl
3d ago

The cackling hen will visit everywhere but the border. Please stay out of Florida.

Reply
28
 

Miami Herald

Kamala Harris talks Florida’s 15-week abortion law on swing through Orlando and Tampa

Air Force Two touched down in Tampa on Thursday afternoon, marking the second stop on Vice President Kamala Harris’ first visit to Florida since April 2021. Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base was Harris’ second destination on a two-city swing through Central Florida, which began in Orlando with an event hosted by her college sorority and a roundtable with Florida lawmakers on reproductive rights.
