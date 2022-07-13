ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Clara County Parks open for free July 30

By Staff Report
Morgan Hill Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of the 50th anniversary of the Park Charter Fund, Santa Clara County Parks is offering free admission to all Santa Clara County Parks on July 30. Residents are encouraged to celebrate the day recreating outdoors at any one of the 28 county parks. Visit www.parkhere.org for a listing of...

morganhilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
tpgonlinedaily.com

Santa Cruz County Fair: 1955 Barns Must Come Down

The pig and sheep barns at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds, in use since 1955, have been declared “unstable and unsafe” by a state agency, and the fair CEO, Dave Kegebein, recommends they be torn down to make way for temporary facilities for 4-H participants showing animals at this year’s fair Sept. 14-18.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents Push for Change After Underground Bunker Found in San Jose

The discovery of an underground bunker filled with guns and stolen goods at San Jose's Coyote Creek has left residents and businesses in the area up in arms. Shock and frustration in the neighborhood after the bunker was found near schools has prompted a push for concrete changes. "I think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Climate Change#The Park Charter Fund
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County launches mental health crisis hotline

On Saturday, individuals in suicidal and mental health crisis will have a new option for help—911 flips to 988, a mental health crisis hotline. The new number takes the police out of the picture and diverts individuals toward mental health services. When calls come in, trained mental health crisis counselors work to deescalate the situation, navigate the individual or family to resources and deploy mobile crisis units as needed. The 988 number also replaces the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, folding all mental health crisis services into one hotline.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Employee parking permits go into effect in Los Gatos

Employees who work in downtown Los Gatos can now use parking permits from the town during working hours. The Los Gatos Downtown Employee Permit Parking program, which was one of many changes made to address the parking congestion downtown, went into effect July 14, following four nights of overnight construction to install signage and stall markings.
LOS GATOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Tilting Prompts Revamp of San Francisco's Millennium Tower Fix

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned that a recent acceleration in tilting of the Millennium Tower has prompted engineers in charge of the so-called "fix” to employ an unconventional strategy to prop up the building so as to stop it from leaning further while the rest of the work gets done.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bonny the bobcat found abandoned in Bonny Doon

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center welcomed a new addition with the arrival of Bonny the bobcat this past weekend. Bonny is named from her location that she is from which is Bonny Doon. She came to W.E.R.C from the Native Animal Rescue of Santa Cruz County. She was found abandoned and wandering alone.
BONNY DOON, CA
CBS San Francisco

New San Jose craft beer honors defunct Frontier Village

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- As California Craft Beer Week kicks off a new micro brew is flying off store shelves in San Jose.The beer -- Frontier Village Hazy IPA -- honors a fondly remembered, Old West-style theme park that entertained Bay Area families from 1961 to 1980.It's the latest creation of Narrative Fermentations, one of San Jose's newest micro breweries."We just wanted to give the locals something that puts a smile on their face with that throwback nostalgia," said Jon Berkland, Narrative Fermentations co-founder.The story of how the beer came to be starts in the home of retired San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

County pledges ‘housing first’ mindset

Santa Clara County is the 100th community to join the federal initiative “House America,” which pairs local governments with federal funding to address homelessness with a “housing first” mentality. Since its launch in September 2021, local jurisdictions across the country have pledged to use resources of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Power outage prompts traffic to divert in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) –A power outage has caused traffic to divert Saturday afternoon in San Jose, police tweeted. Traffic signals are out on eastbound Curtner from Highway 87 to Tully Road and S 7th Street. Traffic has been affected in the area of Highway 87 and eastbound Curtner...
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET 17

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The Best Beach Camping near San Francisco

Want to watch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean and fall asleep to the soothing sound of crashing waves with a beach camping trip? Thankfully we don’t have to go far to check off all those glorious camping boxes. And the best part (besides the soothing sound and Instagram-worthy snaps), camping at one of these close-to-home spots is a full of outdoor adventures where kids will be too busy playing in the ocean, flying kites, toasting s’mores and exploring tidepools to ask for screen time…maybe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County air quality advisory extended through Monday due to wildfire smoke

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Residents of eastern Contra Costa County are advised to limit being outside this weekend after the Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended an air quality advisory through Monday. The advisory pertains to cities like Pittsburg, Antioch, Bay Point and Concord. Wildfires in the Bay Area continue to make breathing […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy