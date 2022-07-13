ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Check this out: NC woman wins $2 million from spinning lottery prize wheel

By Kathryn Hubbard
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcEcu_0gea4AhU00
Lottery winner Rosa Lilly (Photo from NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman won a $2 million prize after spinning a giant prize wheel Wednesday.

Rosa Lilly, 67, of Mount Gilead had the chance to spin a giant wheel prize at the “Bigger $pin Live Event”. The $2 million prize was the top prize offered in the event.

Lilly told her daughter the night before that she was going to win the $2 million prize.

Lilly is a retired certified nursing assistant and is the first $2 million winner in the history of the event.

“I’m so excited right now, it just feels great,” Lilly said.

Lilly’s good luck began when she bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off ticket at a grocery store in Mount Gilead.

“I was so happy, that was my lucky day,” Lilly said.

Lilly originally received $50,000 when she first won the prize. After Lilly’s big spin, she received an additional $1.95 million. After taxes, she took home $1,420,274.

Lilly plans to use her money to take a vacation to the Bahamas, remodel her house, buy a new Lexus and give some money to her church and family.

Lilly is the fourth person to have the chance to win one of the $2 million prizes. At the first event in November, a retired Greensboro postal worker won $900,000 and a Durham cook won $400,000.

At the second event in January, a manufacturing plant worker in Fayetteville won $500,000.

There are two more chances to win $2 million. One more person can win a turn at the prize wheel on the scratch-off and another person can win a turn in a second-chance drawing.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 17

$1 million prize won in NC in Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina is now $1 million richer. The winner of Saturday night’s $1 million Powerball drawing bought their ticket at a Charlotte grocery store, according to a release. It says the $2 ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in NC

Charlotte, N.C. — Saturday's Powerball drawing revealed a $1 million winner in North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery reports someone bought a winning $1 million Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store. The winning ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. The $2 ticket...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
fox5ny.com

North Carolina farmer wins $100K lottery after he craved a steak

Sometimes it pays to give into your food cravings. A turkey farmer in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery because he wanted steak for dinner. William Jones, 32, of Richlands, North Carolina, was buying a propane tank for his grill so that he could cook the steaks, he told the NC Education Lottery in a press release.
RICHLANDS, NC
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

A Virginia Man Just Won Big In Gaston County

Barry Bruce says he just had a hunch to buy a scratch off ticket. That hunch paid off. Barry, who is from Virginia, was reportedly at Jones Exxon on NC 16 near Stanley when he purchased that fateful scratch off ticket. The Gaston Gazette says Barry won $100,000 dollars! He...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Gilead#Raleigh#Lexus
CBS 17

NC city’s restaurants rank among best in nation for outdoor seating

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While it may be a little hot for outdoor dining right now, once the heat breaks a little, Greensboro has some of the top outdoor dining options in the nation! Reservation website OpenDoor released a ranking of the best restaurants for outdoor dining based on “verified” US reviews between May 2021 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
UPI News

Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize

July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to leave the Jones Exxon store in Stanley, N.C., when he stopped in his tracks.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS 17

NC newspaper settles with reporter over plagiarism accusation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A journalist has settled a lawsuit arguing she was treated unfairly when she lost her job at a North Carolina newspaper amid a plagiarism investigation. Former News & Observer reporter Anne Blythe reached a settlement with the paper’s former top editor, according to a statement Thursday from Blythe’s lawyer.
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

States sending the most people to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy