An Illinois man has been arrested after allegedly crashing his car and passing out in the middle of the road after leaving a music festival near Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident scene on American Legion Road near its intersection with Taft Avenue just after 2:45 Saturday morning. A 2004 Buick LeSabre was found in the ditch, and 24-year-old Steven Vanhorn of Elburn, Illinois was reportedly found unconscious in the street. Once awakened, Vanhorn reportedly declined medical attention and said he’d just left Camp Euphoria, where he’d had a few drinks. He reportedly showed signs of intoxication, was wearing a Camp Euphoria wristband, and refused most field sobriety testing. His breath alcohol level was measured at .187%.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO