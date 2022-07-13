ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Vehicle slams into building in Lakewood [PHOTOS]

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle slammed into a building in Lakewood a short...

Authorities investigating broad daylight robbery in Lakewood

Authorities are investigating a robbery that occurred in Lakewood on Shabbos afternoon, TLS has learned. According to preliminary information received, a pair, possibly armed, entered a home on E. 7th St. approximately 3:00 PM this afternoon. The suspects made off with jewelry and silver. Sources say, Jackson Police are possibly...
Video Captures Moment Vehicle Slams Into Allstate Collision Building in Lakewood; Employee Left Spot of Impact Minutes Earlier

Video surveillance captured the frightening moment a vehicle slammed into the Allstate Collision building in Lakewood yesterday. The driver, a senior citizen, apparently mistakenly hit the gas instead of the break. The driver was not seriously injured, though the building sustained severe damage. Chasdei Hashem, an employee sitting inside the...
VIDEO: Distraught Lakewood Woman’s Stolen Vehicle Recovered

A distraught Lakewood woman got her stolen vehicle back, thanks to the efforts of some Askonim. One of the Askonim involved relayed the following about the incident:. “Late Tuesday night, an elderly woman called the Lakewood Police Department to report her vehicle stolen in Lakewood. The NCA was subsequently contacted...
Missing Boy Found Dead In NJ Lake

The body of a 4-year-old boy reported missing was found submerged in the bottom of a New Jersey lake Thursday, July 14, authorities said. Police were called to Overlook Avenue near John A. Roebling Memorial Park in Hamilton Township on reports of a missing child around 5 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after he'd last been seen, local police said.
Couple Arrested on Warrants After Shoplifting at Stafford Walmart

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A couple was arrested and charged after police responded to a shoplifting call at the Stafford Township Walmart Friday evening. Police said Brittany Koppenjan, 30 years old from Lacey Township, and Ryan Powell, 36 years old from Seaside Heights were charged for shoplifting from Walmart, but ended in jail after police found open warrants and drugs during their investigation.
LACEY: ARREST FOR DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING AND IMPROPER PARKING

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 1:14 p.m., Officer Lee was flagged down by a subject who informed him of a possible intoxicated driver in the parking lot of 7-Eleven, 403 Route 9 North. Officer Lee made contact with the driver of the vehicle, William Culver, 65, of Normandie Drive, Forked River, who exhibited signs of impairment. At the conclusion of the investigation, William was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. William was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI, Reckless Driving and improper parking. William was released in accordance to John’s Law.
Baruch Dayan Ha’emes: Hagaon Rav Shmuel Yehuda Levin ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva Telshe Chicago; Levaya in Chicago and Lakewood [VIDEO & AUDIO HOOKUP INFO]

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of the Telshe Chicago Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon Rav Shmuel Yehuda Levin Zatzal. The Rosh Yeshiva suffered a massive heart attack. A son of the previous Rosh Yeshivah, Rav Shmuel Yehuda ZT”L was the Rebbe to thousands of Talmidim worldwide. Just last...
STAFFORD: SHOPLIFTING ARREST LEADS TO ADDITIONAL DRUG CHARGES

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 6:45 PM, the Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Brittany Koppenjan, 30 years old from Lacey Township, and Ryan Powell, 36 years old from Seaside Heights for shoplifting from Walmart. The subjects were observed shoplifting numerous electronic items by concealing...
Driver Ejected In Two-Vehicle Crash

BERKELEY – Two drivers are seriously injured as a result of a crash near a Garden State Parkway entrance this morning, police said. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near the area of Double Trouble Road and the Garden State Parkway South entrance. According to police, a 2012 Honda...
Bicyclist dead after crash Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A bicyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night in the Forestbrook area. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:29 p.m. Wednesday night on Burcale Road, near Claypond Road. A Honda Accord and the bicyclist were traveling west on Burcale road,...
FORESTBROOK, SC

