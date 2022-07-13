Vehicle slams into building in Lakewood [PHOTOS]

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 1:14 p.m., Officer Lee was flagged down by a subject who informed him of a possible intoxicated driver in the parking lot of 7-Eleven, 403 Route 9 North. Officer Lee made contact with the driver of the vehicle, William Culver, 65, of Normandie Drive, Forked River, who exhibited signs of impairment. At the conclusion of the investigation, William was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. William was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI, Reckless Driving and improper parking. William was released in accordance to John’s Law.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO