ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Don’t be a Dummy! Check Out Ventriloquist Darci Lynne

By Liza Mahachek
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’re in need of an event...

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Lineup of local rock bands at Blind Bob's this weekend

The Heisey Glass Company is being joined on the Blind Bob's stage in Dayton by Terrycloth Mother and The Social Q this Friday, July 15th. The midwest rock ‘n roll band from Dayton, The Heisey Glass Company, released their two most recent EP’s, It’s Ready, and, Maybe Not, earlier this year.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

BestReviews Pet Vacuums

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our friends from the BestReviews team join us with the best vacuums for pet owners!
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
dayton.com

Organizers: Air Show ready to launch from firmer footing

After a show cancellation in 2020 and a somewhat rushed event last year, organizers of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger exude optimism as air show weekend approaches this year. The show is July 30-31 at Dayton International Airport, and ticket sales have been strong. Chalet and...
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Sorry, but Reba McEntire Won't Come to Cincinnati on Her New Tour – Yes, Again

Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

A ‘berry’ good day for berry picking

Berry picking is well underway across the area. Whether it’s a longstanding family tradition or a spontaneous weekend trip, berry picking and summertime go hand-in-hand. “We have a lot of repeat customers, people who come out year after year,” said Cathy Pullins, one of the owners of the family owned and operated Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darci Lynne
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Stories shine light on Black family’s contributions

Historic marker dedication for woman set for July 17. In 1802, a year before Ohio was admitted into the Union and three years before Dayton was incorporated as a village, John Issac Davis, a slave in Kentucky, ran away with his infant daughter, Charity, and settled in the area that became the city of Dayton in 1841.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dummy#Ventriloquist
dayton.com

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday with $1.52 cones at Graeters

Get ready for the sweetest day of the year! Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. 🍦. President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. “Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Barnstorming festival activities canceled due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to rain and storms in the forecast for Sunday. Organizers are going to cancel all activities for the day and thank all that participated and hope to see everyone next year. ---Previous Coverage --- Barnstorming festival begins in Springfield. SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Barnstorming...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dayton.com

Dayton history: 1913 flood was a sickening sight of ruin

This story was part of a year-long series about Dayton’s history published in the Dayton Daily News throughout 1963. We’ll be republishing some of those stories to help our readers learn more about the city’s past. For more than a century, Dayton was tormented by its uncontrolled...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy