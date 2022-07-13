Don’t be a Dummy! Check Out Ventriloquist Darci Lynne

Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO