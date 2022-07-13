Don’t be a Dummy! Check Out Ventriloquist Darci Lynne

The Heisey Glass Company is being joined on the Blind Bob's stage in Dayton by Terrycloth Mother and The Social Q this Friday, July 15th. The midwest rock ‘n roll band from Dayton, The Heisey Glass Company, released their two most recent EP’s, It’s Ready, and, Maybe Not, earlier this year.
FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert said it set three attendance records during the 2022 festival. >> ‘This is the backbone of America;’ Thousands come out for ‘Country Concert’ in Shelby Co. On Thursday, organizers said more than 26 thousand people attended, then on Friday there...
CINCINNATI — Friday was a day to remember the father Bill Hager was to his two daughters. "Bill wanted nothing more than for you girls to be happy," News Five anchor Sheree Paolello said. It was also a day to remember the mentor Hager will always be to his...
After a show cancellation in 2020 and a somewhat rushed event last year, organizers of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger exude optimism as air show weekend approaches this year. The show is July 30-31 at Dayton International Airport, and ticket sales have been strong. Chalet and...
Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. Backwater Voodoo opened mid-pandemic in September of 2021 and thank goodness it did. The Miamisburg restaurant and bar was inspired by trips to New Orleans taken by owners Maria...
Berry picking is well underway across the area. Whether it’s a longstanding family tradition or a spontaneous weekend trip, berry picking and summertime go hand-in-hand. “We have a lot of repeat customers, people who come out year after year,” said Cathy Pullins, one of the owners of the family owned and operated Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana.
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We head to the Montgomery County Fair for an inside look at all they have to offer! Rachel Blanks, also known as the Domestic Diva shares more on her Mom’s food, Southern Fried and Sides.
If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
Historic marker dedication for woman set for July 17. In 1802, a year before Ohio was admitted into the Union and three years before Dayton was incorporated as a village, John Issac Davis, a slave in Kentucky, ran away with his infant daughter, Charity, and settled in the area that became the city of Dayton in 1841.
As Pat Goetz explains in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, she and her. husband, architect Lynn Adam, wanted to build a home “on an acre of land in downtown Cincinnati.”. Since that wasn’t an option, they started looking at the river cities and...
Get ready for the sweetest day of the year! Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. 🍦. President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. “Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to rain and storms in the forecast for Sunday. Organizers are going to cancel all activities for the day and thank all that participated and hope to see everyone next year. ---Previous Coverage --- Barnstorming festival begins in Springfield. SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Barnstorming...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
This story was part of a year-long series about Dayton’s history published in the Dayton Daily News throughout 1963. We’ll be republishing some of those stories to help our readers learn more about the city’s past. For more than a century, Dayton was tormented by its uncontrolled...
DAYTON — A mother duck and her ducklings are back together thanks to the help of Dayton police and Dayton Public Schools staff. Officers teamed up with DPS staff to rescue three ducklings that fell through a sewer grate, according to a social media post from the police department.
CAMDEN — The oldest living dog according to Guinness World Records is a 22-year-old Fox Terrier in South Carolina, but a Preble County dog may have that record beat. On May 17, Guinness certified the dog “Pebbles” was born March 28, 2000 but “Spike” from Preble County may have that record beat by 139 days.
