COLLEYVILLE — Interim Chancellor Elva LeBlanc sees few entities that can rival Tarrant County College’s impact on economic development. TCC is one of the largest higher education institutions in Texas — and the nation. The college has six campuses across the county, with some having individual enrollments larger than many universities. And the college is deeply embedded into K-12 school districts.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO