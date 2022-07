SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — As a whole, crime in Idaho saw a downward trend over the last year, as has been reported by many. However, not all areas saw a decrease in overall crime. While Twin Falls City saw a large drop of nearly 500 incidents, just over a 12% decrease from last year, smaller departments around the area didn’t fair as well.

