Sharks Writers Roundtable: Draft Selections, Prospects, & More

By Andrew Stille
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Sharks recently made their selections in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. While fans were expecting another high-risk, high-reward draft like they have been accustomed to over the past few years, quite the opposite happened. The team, in their first draft with Mike Grier as general manager, selected big,...

The Hockey Writers

Blues Rejuvinate Fourth Line with Leivo & Acciari

For most NHL teams, the fourth line is an afterthought until it’s needed. Then, those players come under intense scrutiny and are forced to deliver big results in short bursts. Fourth liners that succeed often become beloved players and may even move up the lineup. Fourth liners that fail often return to the American Hockey League and may not see the NHL stage again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Can Replace Palat, But it Won’t Be Easy

It was a move many saw coming, but that didn’t make it any easier once it happened. Ondrej Palat – a major contributor in the playoffs for the Tampa Bay Lightning – has moved on, signing a five-year deal with the New Jersey Devils. After having already traded away Ryan McDonagh, the Lightning now lose another key member in their back-to-back championship runs. The biggest question is, how do they go about replacing him?
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Target Avalanche In Big Blue Line Trade

The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche could be a good fit in a trade, assuming there is some truth to the rumors that UFA forward Nazem Kadri would actually wind up back in Colorado. Kadri hasn’t signed with a new club in free agency yet, and talk of the Avs wanting to stay in the loop are out there.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Flyers, Rangers, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Montreal Canadiens actively acquiring players that have underperformed in other cities? Meanwhile, did the Philadelphia Flyers try to move James van Riemsdyk to get into the Johnny Gaudreau conversation? The New York Rangers are making a plan for this year’s trade deadline and the Edmonton Oilers have some interesting arbitration news upcoming.
NHL
Person
Mike Grier
Person
Dany Sabourin
Person
Bryan Marchment
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Senators, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs realize they need to do more with their roster and will look to the trade market. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets know they need to clear cap space if their intention is still to keep Patrik Laine on the team.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Top 5 Tampa Bay Lightning Teams in Franchise History

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the most successful expansion franchises in all of sports. Despite some periods of turmoil, the Lightning have had their fair share of success since joining the NHL in 1992. Originally bought by Phil Esposito in 1990, the organization was a part of a late 1980s push to expand the league by the NHL. This push began with the addition of the San Jose Sharks in 1991, followed by the birth of the Lightning and Ottawa Senators in 1992, and finally the Florida Panthers and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1993. The move to add all these franchises, aside from Ottawa, into warmer, non-traditional hockey markets, came as a result of the infamous trade that sent Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988. Gretzky’s stardom brought light to the game of hockey in markets that the league had previously left untouched.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Signing Jarnkrok & Trust the Process

This offseason, more than any other I can recall, there’s anger about what the Toronto Maple Leafs and their “idiotic” general manager Kyle Dubas have been doing to build the 2022-23 regular season’s starting roster. The anger is palpable and the choices are almost universally disparaged.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: More About Aube-Kubel & Gaudette

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look more in-depth at two new bottom-six players headed to the team. One is Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who just was part of the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche team. The other is Adam Gaudette, who most recently played with the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ 2022 Free Agency a Bust After 2 Days

Lou Lamoriello has now swung and missed on another perennial all-star free agent for the third time in his stint as general manager (GM) of the New York Islanders. It started with John Tavares, reached a “being used for leverage” pinnacle with Artemi Panarin, and now it’s Johnny Gaudreau’s turn. Lamoriello and crew did not handle the previous off-seasons particularly well after losing out on Tavares and Panarin in 2018 and 2019, so what can he do now to make this summer a success?
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Choosing Columbus is Great Win For NHL

It’s the decision heard around the hockey world. Even days after Johnny Gaudreau chose the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, the decision is still resonating with folks everywhere. Depending on which lens you view the story from, you will see vastly different reactions. Every emotion from shock to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

5 Fun Facts About New Oilers Goalie Jack Campbell

The Edmonton Oilers made waves on the first day of free agency Wednesday (July 13), signing goaltender Jack Campbell to a $25 million contract. After coming up empty-handed in his attempts to upgrade between the pipes the last two summers, Oilers general manager Ken Holland finally got his man. The 30-year-old Campbell is coming off the best season of his NHL career, going 31-9-6 with a 2.64 goals against average (GAA) and .914 save percentage (SV%) in 49 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021-22.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: Trade? No More If, But When and Who?

At the end of the 2021-2022 season, there were four areas of need we believed the Toronto Maple Leafs needed to address. First and foremost was the goaltending. Like it or not, the Maple Leafs addressed that need by trading for Matt Murray and then signing Ilya Samsonov as a UFA.
NHL
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Hold Off on Trading Barrie for One More Season

It appears as though the big moves the Edmonton Oilers are going to make are all done. That means it is very likely Tyson Barrie will be with the team next season and help from the third line and the power play. Keith’s Retirement Helped the Cap Situation. Having...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Canucks That May Not Be Part of the Opening Night Roster

The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2022-23 season with a variety of questions that need to be answered. Most pressing is what will the opening night lineup look like? With multiple additions to the forward group and no subtractions, there is sure to be competition resulting in regulars from the 2021-22 season losing their place on the roster. With that in mind, here are three players that may have lost their spot in the 2022-23 opening night lineup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Shesterkin, Copp, Strome & More

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin catapulted his team to a deep playoff run while picking up some hardware for his regular-season performance. The NHL’s free agent signing period opened on July 13, and the Rangers were busy. They lost some key elements to their team but added a player who can help long-term and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Reunion with Niederreiter Worth Considering

The New York Islanders’ 2010 Draft was largely forgettable outside of their two first-round selections. Then general manager Garth Snow chose Nino Niederreiter at fifth overall before trading the Islanders’ 35th and 58th picks to the Chicago Blackhawks to move up to select at number 30, Brock Nelson. Niederreiter had a faster route to the NHL, but Nelson’s ascension to solid scoring forward took hold a bit quicker. It took a trade to the Minnesota Wild, in return for Cal Clutterbuck, for him to catch on as a perennial 20-goal scorer. He continued that trend with the Carolina Hurricanes, but it’s unclear if there’s a return to Raleigh in his future.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Francouz Deserves Shot at Top Goaltending Spot

Colorado Avalanche president Joe Sakic’s moves throughout last season’s Stanley Cup run are well documented, including plugging in goaltenders that have consistently delivered. The team will have their third No. 1 goaltender in as many seasons after bringing in Alexandar Georgiev in a trade with the New York Rangers. Georgiev is expected to be the starter next season, but the Avalanche already had a quality option in Pavel Francouz. Under contract for two more seasons, Francouz has been a diamond in the rough when healthy and might be the best option moving forward for the Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Centers

Most of the initial hoopla around free agency has died down, so teams looking to shake up their rosters must start looking towards the trade route to make significant alterations. Although Nazem Kadri has yet to make a decision and whispers say that he could return to the Colorado Avalanche, the Stanley Cup champions appear to have a hole at the second-line center position heading into the 2022-23 season.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Wild Fans Should Trust in Bill Guerin’s Slow Approach

The Minnesota Wild had a pretty exciting last couple of weeks until free agency hit and things quieted way down. The 2022 NHL Entry Draft was entertaining as they picked up some talented young players who will hopefully do well for them in upcoming seasons. During the first day of the draft, the Wild also announced they had re-signed goaltender Marc-André Fleury for two seasons.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes Have Bright Future With 2022 1st Round Selections

The 2022 NHL Draft wrapped up a week and a half ago now, and general manager Bill Armstrong and company walked away with a bright future in first-round selections in Logan Cooley, Conor Geekie, and Maveric Lamoureux. For Armstrong, the draft was the setting stage for the franchise’s lengthy rebuild, and walking away with these three guys was a win in the Coyotes’ eyes.
