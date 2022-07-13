ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

By Melissa Boyd
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey...

thehockeywriters.com

