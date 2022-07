NCAA Baseball will likely change in the coming years, as the Baseball Rules Committee has proposed a few important changes that will significantly impact the game. The biggest change that the committee has suggested is regarding the use of the pitch clock. This 20-second timer is used to maintain a faster pace of play by limiting how long teams can wait between pitches or pickoff attempts of runners on base. If a pitcher does not act in time, a ball is added to the count. On the other hand, if the batter delays the game and forces the opposing pitcher to wait, a strike is called. Pitchers are currently allowed an unlimited number of step-offs or fake tosses that can be used to reset the pitch clock.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO