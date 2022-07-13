Sen. Lindsey Graham Asks Federal Judge to Quash Subpoena From Georgia Grand Jury Probing Trump Election Meddling

Donald Trump is looking at a fall announcement for his 2024 presidential candidacy, according to a report. Citing two unnamed advisers to the former president, The Washington Post says Trump is looking at September as the ideal month to fire the starting gun on his bid to reclaim the White House. He’s reportedly been advised for over a year not to announce his candidacy before the midterm elections in November, with Trump-backing strategists fearing he could be blamed for poor GOP results. But as rivals have gathered momentum, the divisive reality TV mogul has reportedly met with top donors to discuss his 2024 campaign. Some Republicans worry that a pre-midterm announcement from Trump could play into the hands of Democrats, however, who could attempt to use the vote as a referendum on some of the extreme elements of his base.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO