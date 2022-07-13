ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Sen. Lindsey Graham Asks Federal Judge to Quash Subpoena From Georgia Grand Jury Probing Trump Election Meddling

By Dan Mangan, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham's move in U.S. District Court in South Carolina came after a judge in Atlanta signed the Fulton County, Georgia, special grand jury's subpoena to the Republican lawmaker. A case related to that request by Graham was filed in U.S. District Court in South Carolina a day after a...

Liz Cheney to Republicans: Choose between the Constitution or Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., had a message for her fellow Republicans during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday: It’s either the Constitution or former President Donald Trump — pick one. “The reality that we face today as Republicans as...
MTP NOW July 15 – Biden meets with MBS; Manchin deals another setback; New report from DHS

Pres. Joe Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman amid pressure to quell high gas prices as inflation soars. Carol Lee, David Ignatius and Amb. Dennis Ross discuss the outcome of the meeting. Plus: The president’s remaining domestic agenda is all but dead after Sen. Joe Manchin pulls support for the latest climate and economic package. Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill and John Bresnahan discusses the potential impact heading into the midterms. Pete Williams has the latest on deleted texts by the Secret Service regarding January 6th and Shaq Brewster delves into Wisconsin Democrats’ fight to take on Ron Johnson. Eugene Robinson, Rick Tyler and Kayla Taushe join the panel to talk the potential domestic political implications of the president's Middle East trip.July 15, 2022.
Donald Trump's Fundraising Juggernaut Slows as Other Republicans Gain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's online fundraising has slowed in recent months, a financial disclosure on Friday showed, adding to doubts over the firmness of his grip on the Republican Party. Trump's political committees raised about $18 million between April and June, about $2 million less than in...
Exclusive: Fulton County DA sends 'target' letters to Trump allies in Georgia investigation

ATLANTA — In the latest sign that she is moving rapidly in her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis has sent so-called target letters to prominent Georgia Republicans informing them they could be indicted for their role in a scheme to appoint alternate electors pledged to the former president despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state, according to legal sources familiar with the matter.
Donald Trump Considering 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch in September: Report

Donald Trump is looking at a fall announcement for his 2024 presidential candidacy, according to a report. Citing two unnamed advisers to the former president, The Washington Post says Trump is looking at September as the ideal month to fire the starting gun on his bid to reclaim the White House. He’s reportedly been advised for over a year not to announce his candidacy before the midterm elections in November, with Trump-backing strategists fearing he could be blamed for poor GOP results. But as rivals have gathered momentum, the divisive reality TV mogul has reportedly met with top donors to discuss his 2024 campaign. Some Republicans worry that a pre-midterm announcement from Trump could play into the hands of Democrats, however, who could attempt to use the vote as a referendum on some of the extreme elements of his base.
Pat Cipollone suggested Pence should get the Presidential Medal of Freedom for refusing to block the Electoral College count certification on Jan. 6

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone's testimony was played at the Jan. 6 hearing Tuesday. Cipollone said he thought Pence "did the right thing" by refusing to interfere with the 2020 election results. Cipollone suggested Pence deserved the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his actions on January 6. During testimony...
Trump praises Texas GOP for extreme platform denying Biden won 2020 election

Posting on his bespoke “free speech” platform Truth Social, former president Donald Trump has praised the Texas Republican Party for passing an extreme platform this past weekend that included a resolution that the 2020 election was stolen.The wording adopted as one of the platform’s two resolutions read: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.“We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring...
Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections

Donald Trump has denied ever asking vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.“They said that I wanted him to decide the election,” the former president said during a speech at the Faith and Freedom conference. “I didn’t say that...they made up the story, it’s not true.”He added that he wanted Pence to send results to legislators to check for irregularities that he ‘was seeing’.Aides of Pence told the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that Trump had put ‘pressure’ on him.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Pence lawyer says Trump lied about VP's thoughts on overturning electionTrump denies calling Mike Pence ‘wimp’ as he attacks Jan 6 hearingsJan 6: Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence
