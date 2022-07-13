ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Which NBA Stars Attended Paul George's Wedding?

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzY8b_0gea2Yi600

LA Clippers star Paul George is getting married

View the original article to see embedded media.

LA Clippers star Paul George is getting married, and several of his NBA friends are in attendance. While the actual ceremony is just getting underway, the celebration has been ongoing for several days now, with multiple NBA stars making the trip to Italy for the occasion.

So far, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and others are amongst those who have documented their attendance on social media. While the list is likely larger, those players have either posted about the wedding themselves, or have appeared in posts from others.

Patrick Beverley, who was teammates with Paul George on the LA Clippers for two seasons, revealed during an Instagram live session that George was sending a boat to pick him up from his hotel before the wedding. Beverley showed love to both George and his former LA Clippers teammates when sharing his excitement to see them all again at the celebration.

The NBA is often described as a brotherhood, which is something that transcends the teams players are on. While not everyone that made the trip to Italy to celebrate Paul George is his current or even former teammate, they all have a relationship with him that goes beyond basketball. Perhaps the greatest example of this is Patrick Beverley, who seemingly despises his opponents on the floor, but frequently celebrates them after the final buzzer.

Related Articles

Steve Ballmer Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season

Report: Clippers Taking Flexible Approach to Final Roster Spot

Draymond Green: Clippers 'Real Threat' in Western Conference

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Portland tops New York 85-77 to win NBA summer league title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA summer league championship on Sunday. It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since. The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.
PORTLAND, OR
AllClippers

John Wall Shares Thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers Rivalry

Five-time All-Star point guard John Wall is excited to join the LA Clippers for several reasons, but one reason certainly stands out to him. When asked about the "Battle of LA" rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, Wall shared his excitement for the several marquee games under the bright lights that these two teams will have.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Pelicans take swipe at LeBron James, Russell Westbrook over Twitter

The usually mild-mannered New Orleans Pelicans are deciding on violence this week. The Pelicans threw shade at Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in a tweet Thursday. A Lakers fan clowned the Pelicans, who recently changed their Twitter header to a picture of teammates Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado sitting next to each other in Summer League.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Examining Whether Jazz are to Follow Danny Ainge's Boston Rebuild

With the assumption that the Utah Jazz will be sent into a full rebuild very soon, fans will have to look toward an uncertain future. No question, executive Danny Ainge will have plenty of draft capital to build a new era of Jazz basketball, including the five draft picks extracted from the Rudy Gobert trade, and any comparable number of selections from any prospective Donovan Mitchell deal.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says Nets Could Trade Kyrie Irving To Heat For Kyle Lowry

Kyrie Irving is an extremely talented player, and many people view him as the most skilled point guard in the game today. However, despite his ability, he has frequently been linked with an exit from the Brooklyn Nets in recent memory. One of the teams that have been connected with...
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheJazz

Russell Westbrook Connected to Jazz in New NBA Trade Rumor

Utah Jazz fans are stuck in limbo right now after rumors exploded earlier this week that team executives are now open to listening to trade offers for All-Star Donovan Mitchell. After dealing away Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade to Minnesota, moving Mitchell would signal Utah's intent of exploding the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Lou Williams
NBC Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook never asked for a trade from Lakers

Russell Westbrook and his agent since he entered the NBA 14 years ago, Thad Foucher from Wasserman, have parted ways over “irreconcilable differences” in where they see Westbrook’s future. According to Foucher’s statement to ESPN, the differences were he wanted Westbrook to “stay with the Lakers, embrace...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pacers Likely Still Looking To Trade Myles Turner

Indiana offered Ayton a four-year deal worth $133 million — the largest offer sheet in NBA history. It led to some speculation of a sign-and-trade arrangement that would send Turner to the Suns and Ayton back to the Pacers. But the Suns decided to match the offer and keep Ayton.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Stars#La Clippers
FastBreak on FanNation

Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the uniform numbers of T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Royce O'Neal. All three players are new to the roster this offseason. O'Neal: He will wear 00 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that deal was for a 2023 first-round pick. O'Neal averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Jazz last season. They are the only franchise that he has played for in his entire NBA career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
AllClippers

New Details of John Wall's Contract Revealed

While it has been public for a while that John Wall had signed a two-year / $13M deal with the LA Clippers, making up the $6.5M he gave back to Houston as a result of his buyout, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported that year-two of Wall's deal is a team option.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Superteam That Would Beat Karl Malone’s All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

Hall of Fame power forward Karl Malone once picked his all-time team, and it caused a ton of “barbershop” talk among NBA fans and pundits at the time. Malone decided to pick his squad around two players he asbolutely loved, Oscar Robertson and LeBron James. He also rounded out his lineup with two-way star Scottie Pippen, dominant big man Wilt Chamberlain, and all-time assist man (who was Malone’s best teammate) John Stockton. Clearly, on paper and in terms of on-court impact, Malone’s superteam would be very difficult to beat in a 7-game series.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy