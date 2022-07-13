Top 6 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 15-17

Summer Celebration's Music Heritage Festival — Music

The 2022 Summer Celebration by the Indiana Black Expo kicked off this week, and the fun continues with its Music Heritage Festival on Friday.

The free outdoor concerts occur at the American Legion Mall starting at 6 p.m. The lineup includes Patti LaBelle, Monica, and After-7.

Indiana Black Expo's All White Affair — 21+

The Indiana Black Expo's All White Affair will be at the Old National Centre's Egyptian Room on Saturday. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., dance, drink, and mingle to tunes by Kool Moe Dee and Chubb Rock. Pre-order general admission tickets are $50, and VIP tickets are $100. Tickets can also be bought at the door, however, the price will be raised.

Stephen Sprouse: Rock | Art | Fashion — Art

Opening day for a new exhibit at Newfields' Indianapolis Museum of Art, " Stephen Sprouse: Rock | Art | Fashion ," is on Saturday.

The exhibit surrounds the work of Indiana's own Stephen Sprouse, one of the first designers to introduce street style into high fashion. Dozens of Sprouse's ensembles will be featured in the gallery. In addition, two portraits of Sprouse painted by Andy Warhol are featured at the museum, one in the exhibit, and another inside the Clowes Pavilion, according to Newfields.

The exhibit runs through Apr. 2, 2023, and requires that tickets be reserved in advance. Tickets are $20.

Family Mini Boat Regatta — Kids

On Saturday, gather the kids and head to the Indiana State Museum Mini Boat Regatta . Starting at 10 a.m., families can design and construct

a mini cardboard boat. Then, groups are invited to try their boats out on the canal, where some will sink, float or sail. The event ends at 3 p.m. Kits to build the ships are $10.

A Creative Outlet — Art

A Paint and Poetry Workshop at Re:Public on Saturday is an interactive and guided art outlet to explore your inner creativity.

In this workshop, led by Payge Gillig ad Kierra Ready, artists can create an original artwork or poem, network with other creatives, and share in a "judgment-free zone." Tickets are $20 to $25.

Panther Women — Theatre

" Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation " hits the stage at the Phoenix Theatre Culture Centre on Saturday and Sunday for a total of four shows.

Panther Women is about a woman’s journey to self-discovery through three prominent members of the Black Panther Party and the Black Liberation Movement.

This play does have a trigger warning as it contains strong language and thematic elements. The show is not recommended for children under 13. Tickets are $20.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris