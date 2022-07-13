ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Announces Themes For Several Home Games This Fall

By Andrew Lind
 4 days ago
With the season fast approaching, Ohio State has announced the themes for six of the eight home games this fall.

The Buckeyes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 national championship by welcoming members of the team back to Ohio Stadium for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 (7:30 p.m. on ABC).

Ohio State finished the 2002 season at 14-0 overall, including a 31-24 double-overtime victory over Miami (Fla.) in the Fiesta Bowl. Don’t be surprised if throwback uniforms make an appearance that evening.

One week later, the Buckeyes will welcome Arkansas State to Columbus for the first meeting between the two programs (12 p.m. on BTN). The game will serve as a celebration for the newest members of the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Buckeyes will then their second night game in three weeks when they host Toledo on Sept. 17 (7 p.m. on FOX). Fans will be treated that evening to a performance from the alumni marching band.

Ohio State will end the month of September with a blackout of Wisconsin on the 24th. Fans are encouraged to wear black, and the Buckeyes are expected to wear their black alternate uniforms for the first time since 2019.

With this year marking the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, Ohio State will celebrate the occasion during the Oct. 1 game against Rutgers, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on a to-be-determined network. It will also serve as the Buckeyes’ homecoming game.

Lastly, Ohio State is asking fans to “Scarlet The ‘Shoe” for the Oct. 22 game against Iowa. Presumably, the Buckeyes will don their all-scarlet Color Rush uniforms for the second season in a row.

Ohio State has not announced themes for its final two home games of the year, including matchups with Indiana on Nov. 12 and Michigan on Nov. 26. Stay tuned for more information as it is released.

2023 Georgia Tight End Jelani Thurman Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State secured its fourth commitment of the month on Sunday afternoon when Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star tight end Jelani Thurman pledged his services to the Buckeyes over finalists Alabama, Auburn and Michigan State. The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound Thurman, who is considered the ninth-best tight end and No. 135...
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Demolishes Michigan, 50-14

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number. We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
