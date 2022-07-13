ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

'No bill' issued for Harris County deputy in crash that killed mom during chase

By Miya Shay
 4 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a mom during a chase will not be criminally charged in the case.

The video above shows the efforts made to help after the violent crash.

On Wednesday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the deputy was no-billed for the crash that killed Autrey Davis. No additional info was provided.

Davis was killed when the Harris County deputy collided with her while pursuing a suspected criminal on Jan. 12.

Authorities said a sheriff's deputy saw a man leaving the CVS wearing a mask and getting into a car that matched the description he heard on the scanner.

When the deputy tried to stop him, the man kept going, sparking the pursuit.

As the chase continued, the deputy hit Davis' vehicle and five others. The powerful impact of the crash was on Davis' driver's side. Davis' two children were in the car at the time of the crash. Her 3-year-old son, Kyle Johnson, was hospitalized. Her 2-year-old daughter is at home with her family.

The suspect involved in the chase that led to the deadly crash was arrested a day later.

Comments / 5

#Crash Davis
