Wilton Manors, FL

Third child, 10, dies of injuries from December hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors

By Chris Perkins South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

WILTON MANORS — A 10-year-old girl who had been on a ventilator for months after a violent hit-and-run crash killed two other children died this week, officials said.

Laziyah Stukes, 10, died Monday due to injuries she sustained when a driver tried to go around a bus, drove onto the sidewalk and hit six children, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl, known as “Minnie,” had been on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale since the crash, Wilton Manors Police said.

Devera Stukes, Minnie’s mother, told WTVJ-Ch. 6 she had an unsettling feeling recently.

“For the last couple of months I had to stay strong for her and her brother,” she said. “But the last couple of days before she passed I started feeling it. So I guess they say how you can feel something is going to happen, I kind of felt it.”

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene of the Dec. 27 crash in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors.

Draya Fleming, 9; Audre Fleming, 2; and Johnathan Carter, 10, and Laziyah Stukes were taken to Broward Health Medical Center immediately after the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jiF3_0gea2Hwz00
Sean Charles Greer listens to the proceedings at the Broward County Main Jail during a video bond court hearing, Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Fort Lauderdale. (Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Five of the children were related; four lived in Miami, and one in Broward. They were visiting one child’s father who lives in Wilton Manors and were walking home from a nearby park, waiting to cross the street, when the driver, Sean Charles Greer, struck them, a relative said.

[ RELATED: Suspect tussles with guard in court ]

The crash happened about 3 p.m. when a Broward Transit bus stopped to drop off a passenger and pulled out to continue going south. Greer, driving a 2006 Honda Accord, approached from behind the bus, not allowing it to merge into traffic, deputies said.

Greer veered around the bus, almost hitting the front driver’s side. Then Greer drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, hitting the children. Greer accelerated and fled the scene after the crash, deputies said.

Detectives found the car at Greer’s nearby home address and its front bumper was missing, consistent with a bumper found at the crash scene.

[ RELATED: Two kids killed in hit-and-run in Wilton Manors ]

Greer confessed to being involved, deputies said, and was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and tampering with evidence, among other charges. Greer was on probation for burglary at the time of the crash.

With the 10-year-old’s death, Greer will face an additional charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt7g3_0gea2Hwz00
Law enforcement officials are seen after a driver hit six children on a sidewalk near Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors on Monday, December, 27, 2021. (John McCall /South Florida Sun Sentinel)

