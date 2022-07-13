ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our editors say Nespresso machines are better than Keurigs—and they’re on mega sale right now

By Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
 4 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is quickly coming to an end but there are still great deals that you can get your hands on before this year's sale ends, and that includes products from Nespresso.

A favorite of Reviewed editors, the Nespresso machine is easily the most used item in our office (don't tell our laptops). This Amazon Prime Day there are mega deals happening on Nespresso items.

Score savings on a new Nespresso machine and upgrade your at-home latte's this Prime Day with deals, exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Today is the last day to save up to $81.50 on select Nespresso coffee machines, via Amazon Prime Day and it would be a shame to miss out on these deals. Find your perfect coffee mate with options from Nespresso ranging from 20% off to 35% off.

  • Breville BNV250CRO1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine for $224 (Save $25.95)
  • Nespresso BNV450BLK VertuoPlus Deluxe Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother for $204.98 (Save $34.97)
  • Nespresso BNV550GRY Vertuo Next Espresso Machine with Aeroccino for $194 (Save $25.95)
  • Nespresso BNV420BLK VertuoPlus Deluxe Espresso Machine for $165.62 (Save $24.33)
  • Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine for $151.50 (Save $81.50)
  • Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker for $149.99 (Save $39.01)
  • Nespresso BNV520RED Vertuo Next Espresso Machine for $129.79 (Save $40.16)
  • Nespresso BNV420IBL VertuoPlus Espresso Machine for $119 (Save $64.95)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

