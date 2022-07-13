ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Save on Beats Fit Pro earbuds for Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Chris Panella, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I80UN_0gea2Bed00

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day is here, bringing an abundance of deals in technology, appliances, furniture, clothes, and more. But don't worry about catching every sale—here at Reviewed, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals today. And if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Amazon is offering these earbuds in four colors—black, white, sage grey, and stone purple. Beats Fit Pro earbuds are known for their long battery life, noise canceling capabilities, and comfortable fit, positioning them as a competitive rival for other popular brands like Apple and Jabra. The earbuds also feature spatial audio capabilities, allowing them to track head movements for a more immersive audio experience.

►LIVE: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here: Shop the absolute best Amazon deals today

►Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Here at Reviewed, we love the Beats Fit Pro earbuds—and we've tested a lot of earbuds. They impressed us with their battery life, which lasted six hours with noise canceling capabilities and seven without. We also appreciated the sound quality of the Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Music, podcasts, and videos played clearer and crisper than many of the other earbuds we tested—including Apple's AirPods Pro.

Likewise, the Beats Fit Pro are perfect for iPhone users thanks to the included Apple H1 compatibility chip. They connect to all iOS features, including iCloud/music sharing, hands-free Siri, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and Find My tracking so you won't lose them. From our testing, we concluded that the Beats Fit Pro is a better wireless earbud choice for iPhone users than any other brand.

That should make even the most particular earbud shopper confident in the Beats Fit Pro—and with its Amazon Prime Day price discount, it may be the big deal you've been waiting for. But as with most Prime Day deals, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber to save.

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

  • Prime Day sales Amazon deals:Shop all the best deals you can get today
  • Prime Day sales Walmart deals:Score deals on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
  • Prime Day sales Best Buy deals:Shop Apple, Samsung and LG products
  • Prime Day sales Lowe's deals:Save on appliances, tools and smart devices
  • Prime Day sales Samsung deals: Shop the best deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more
  • Prime Day sales mattress deals:Check out deals on Casper, Tuft & Needle and more
  • Prime Day sales appliance deals:Pick up huge discounts on KitchenAid, Ninja and Misen
  • Prime Day sales furniture deals:Score kitchen, home and furniture deals
  • Prime Day sales TV deals:The best TVs on sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
  • Prime Day sales clothing and fashion deals:Get stylish with sales from Champion, Adidas and more

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Day 2: Save $70 on Apple TV now during Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's the second day of Amazon's Prime Day event. And you can save on a brand-new Apple TV streaming device....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Earbuds#Jabra#Target
USA TODAY

The best 25+ home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale—shop Barefoot Dreams, Vitamix and Fellow

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you're looking for home deals, you came to the right place. Right now, you can furnish your interiors with serious savings on bedding, home décor and kitchen essentials during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Facebook might soon let you have up to 5 separate profiles, because why not

The last several months have been particularly turbulent at Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut has been rattled by everything from a decline in user activity, to engagement shifting over to hot newer apps like TikTok plus the loss of now ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg, who helped build Facebook’s advertising juggernaut (and who, incidentally, is also being investigated by the company right now).
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Drop Expression Keysterine Keyboard Review

If you're savvy about mechanical keyboards, you might already be familiar with Drop, the tech startup formerly known as MassDrop. Specializing in both mechanical keyboard parts and enthusiast-level mechanical keyboards (among other consumer tech products), Drop has impressed us before with its budget-friendly Drop ENTR. It now continues the trend of stylish, pre-built mechanical boards with the $150 Drop Expression Keysterine Keyboard.
ELECTRONICS
People

All of These Post-Prime Day Deals Are $10 or Less — Including Hanes T-Shirts, Neutrogena Sunscreen, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At least that's the case when it comes to this year's post-Prime Day deals. The global 48-hour shopping event may have come to an end on July 13, but there are still plenty of markdowns happening if you know where to look. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and scoured Amazon for great inexpensive finds that are under $11 (it's our job, after all) across home, fashion, and beauty categories.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

The Prime Day Deals We Grabbed Ourselves Today

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. One of the advantages of working for a site like CNET? We get to spend Prime Day scanning tens of thousands of deals to help you get the best deals. One of the disadvantages? We tend to spend a lot of our own money grabbing those same bargains.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Missed Amazon Prime Day? Solo Stove still has deals on Reviewed-approved fire pits you'll love

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you think you missed out on the best savings on summer essentials now that Amazon Prime Day is over, we've got good news for you! Solo Stove is behind one of Reviewed's favorite outdoor fire pits and you can save up to 45% right now.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY

Tired of binging? How to cancel Netflix in only four easy steps.

Netflix was founded in 1997 and began its online streaming service in 2007. As of 2022, Netflix garnered 222 million subscribers, according to businessofapps.com. The streaming service generated $24.9 billion in revenue in 2021, with over half coming from North America. Cordcutting.com says Netflix has 5,087 titles available in the U.S.as of August 2021. It costs$9.99 for the basic plan and $15.49 for the standard plan as of July 2022, says Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

5 Prime Day deals you need to shop before they end at midnight

Prime Day deals are continuing and we’ve picked out some key deals that you simply can’t afford to miss out on. Whether you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch, upgrade your headphones, or simply want some more smart home technology, there’s a deal here for you. Read on while we take you through the 5 Prime Day deals you need to shop before they end at midnight.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

535K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy