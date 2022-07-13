ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens proposes landlords give 'fair notice' before rent hikes

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfYXg_0gea2Alu00

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The city of Palm Beach Gardens could soon require landlords to give "fair notice" before raising the rent.

A proposed ordinance states that any residential landlord seeking to increase rent by 5% or more at the end of a lease must provide written notice at least 60 days in advance.

The ordinance would include measures precluding a landlord from raising rent "during the term of a lease."

If there is no lease, the landlord would be required to provide a seven-day notice to a tenant renting week-to-week, a 15-day notice to a tenant renting month-to-month, a 30-day notice to a tenant renting quarter-to-quarter and a 60-day notice to a tenant renting annually.

Mayor Chelsea Reed said city leaders have heard several complaints from a growing number of renters complaining about sudden substantial rent increases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohbip_0gea2Alu00
"Our council, our staff and city manager, we listened to what our residents need, and that is why we're doing this ordinance," Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Chelsea Reed tells WPTV.

"Our council, our staff and city manager, we listened to what our residents need, and that is why we're doing this ordinance," Reed told WPTV on Wednesday.

It's a move that's already taken effect in a few other areas in the county, including West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Royal Palm Beach. A recent study determined Palm Beach Gardens led the nation in rent hikes last year, with Wellington not far behind.

"Anything that'll help somebody, of course, that's always a good thing," Palm Beach Gardens resident Jeffrey Kaufman said.

Kaufman works for a delivery service and has called Palm Beach Gardens home for the past three years. However, he won't be here much longer with his rent set to increase by $450.

"It's real hard to keep up with everything else, as well with gas prices the way they are, and especially with the job that I have," he said. "I'm driving a lot as well."

Kaufman said he appreciates the city's new proposal and believes it's a step in the right direction.

"It's good to know ahead of time, of course, so you can plan ahead," he said.

City leaders are expected to vote in favor of the proposal during Thursday's City Council meeting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What property rights? Last holdout condo owners in Boca fight investor’s termination bid

Can you really own a piece of real estate if someone else can force you to give it up? Apparently not, if what you thought you owned is a condo unit in Florida. Howard and Melissa Fellman thought they owned a condo unit that Howard bought in 1992 in what was then called Mission Viejo Condominiums at the intersection of Powerline and West Palmetto Park roads in Boca Raton. The Fellmans have a deed. And they have a copy of the covenants, which spells out their rights and responsibilities as unit owners.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Could rental prices be dropping in West Palm Beach?

Could the cost of renting a home in South Florida actually be coming down?. There are some rumblings that sky-high rents may finally be coming down. It's a trend that is turning up on social media. Sasha Kraver of Douglas Elliman real estate said Friday there has been a shift...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Wellington, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Society
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Local
Florida Society
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Real Estate
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Colossal Palm Beach Estate Riles Up Neighbors

The hedge funder has amassed the largest swath of land in Palm Beach. Cue the drama. The Chicago Tribune/Getty Like a sliver of Versailles transplanted in Palm Beach, billionaire Ken Griffin’s estate extends along 1,400 feet of the Florida coast. For the past decade, the hedge fund titan has gobbled up parcel after...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#City Council#The Landlord#Wptv
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Woman Still Missing, Police Very Concerned

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jacqueline Reyes is still missing, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is very concerned. Detectives are again asking anyone with information to reach out immediately. Jacqueline Reyes, known as ”Jacky,” vanished on June 1st when...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Gas Price
veronews.com

‘Dilapidated house’ in Castaway Cove troubles the neighbors

Progress has stalled again at 1215 Spanish Lace Lane, the house in Wave VI in Castaway Cove where the state of disrepair has been driving neighbors crazy for at least five years. A group of neighbors who circulated a petition in March to have the house condemned due to persistent...
VERO BEACH, FL
TripAdvisor Blog

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa Pool Pictures & Reviews (Delray Beach, FL)

Adam the bellman was amazing! Always found a lounge chair at the pool when I was there, which is a big issue for me I find it outrageous when I go to a hotel and spend thousands of dollars and I am told they cannot find me a lounge chair at the pool. That for me is totally unacceptable. I had a few issues that were resolved perfectly to my expectation. I tend to be a difficult guest with high expectations, because I expect a lot of hospitality, cleanliness, and I do not accept no or I can’t do that for an answer. The spa should have its own pool is my one complaint but otherwise I enjoyed our massages. The restaurant staff and food was great! The location is great! The one complaint about the beach is that it is public and you cannot get lounges, etc from the hotel. The elevators looked dirty but I was informed it was stained by sun tan lotion that can not be removed rather the hotel will be updating them so it doesn’t continue to be stained. I will be going back next month this was a mother-daughter vacation, next month will be with friends. It is a perfect location to access the town and great restaurants.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
veronews.com

New Townhome Community nearly ready for renters

After years of delay, townhomes in Preston Estates, the 7.87-acre, 54-unit Lennar Homes project on 12th Street near Vero’s downtown, will at last be available for rent this summer, according to a spokesperson at ResiHome, a, Atlanta-based property management company that will be marketing Preston Estates for Lennar. In...
VERO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

NYU medical center expanding in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An NYU medical center in Palm Beach County is expanding to accommodate more patients and specialties. NYU Langone Medical Center in West Palm Beach is adding emotional support services, women's health services and orthopedics. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News. Leaders...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy