ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harrison Ford turns 80, and here are all the reasons we should assume he's immortal

By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28arfc_0gea21uc00

Despite what you may have seen in “ Star Wars: The Force Awakens ,” when the galaxy’s beloved Han Solo gets light-saber-murdered by his own ungrateful son, actor Harrison Ford is very much still with us. In fact, he turned 80 on Wednesday, having survived all manner of pyramid-based snakes, poison darts, gunfights, police chases and, in real life, an inordinate number of plane crashes.

Ford’s age is objectively remarkable and personally offensive, as it makes me feel old. This is the Indiana Jones I grew up watching, and if he’s 80, then I must be … ugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLUWd_0gea21uc00
Harrison Ford Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

In honor of Mr. Ford’s ascension to octogenarian status, let us ponder the multitude of ways his characters, and sometimes the man himself, evaded death.

' American Graffiti ' should’ve been the end

Ford should have learned a lesson about reckless behavior early in his career when his character, Bob Falfa, in 1973’s “American Graffiti” took part in what I have to believe was an illegal drag race along Paradise Road . A tire blow-out causes Falfa to crash and catch fire, but Ford’s character emerges from the wreckage, launching a career-long trend of seeming like he should be dead then ending up being very much alive.

' Indiana Jones ' and unrealistic immortality

It would take 472 days to assemble all the ways Ford’s character should have died in the various "Indiana Jones" movies. Runaway boulder? He survives! Face-melting Nazis? No problem! They should’ve titled one of the installments “Indiana Jones & The Inescapable Reality That Death Comes For Us All, Except For Him, He’ll Be Fine, Folks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FF3mp_0gea21uc00
Harrison Ford is starring in "Indiana Jones 5," with the release date of June 30, 2023. David James/Paramount Pictures via Lucasfilm

But the moment we all knew this dude would live to 80 and still look spry was when he was trapped in the Well of Souls in " Raiders of the Lost Ark " surrounded by a couple million poisonous snakes and a raging case of ophidiophobia, then managed to get out using a torch and a bull whip. Indy should’ve been snake chow, and we all know it and we just let it happen!

Surviving replicants in 'Blade Runner'

OK, buckle up, because this part’s going to age you: In 1982’s “Blade Runner,” Ford played a sort of robot hunter working in the bleak, dystopian year of 2019. The violent humanoid “replicants” he was tracking didn’t kill him, because of course they didn’t, but now that we’ve passed 2019 without going full-dystopia, we have to imagine Ford is trapped somewhere in cinematic time and this person who has just turned 80 is likely … well, it’s clear we need Harrison Ford to show up and dispose of Harrison Ford.

Playing the role of 'not great pilot'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKJZD_0gea21uc00
Harrison Ford was hospitalized after a plane crash in 2015. A problem with a carburetor part led to engine failure and the crash of the vintage airplane piloted by Ford in Santa Monica, Calif., according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The single-engine Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR struck a tree and crashed on a golf course about 800 feet from the runway, injuring the 73-year-old actor. No one on the ground was hurt. Nick Ut, AP

Along with all his on-screen roles, Ford has delivered a lifelong, Oscar-worthy performance as a bumbling airplane pilot. In 2000, his plane was blown off a runway by a gust of wind while landing in Nebraska. In 2015, the engine on Ford’s two-seater plane failed and he had to land on a Southern California golf course . In 2017, Ford narrowly missed a collision with an American Airlines airliner.

The couple times Ford did die

Filmmakers for the 1986 movie “ The Mosquito Coast ” apparently didn’t get the memo about Ford’s unflagging fortitude and allowed his character to expire at the end of the film. I don’t really remember the movie, but I’m going to assume he was devoured by mosquitoes.

And while the great Han Solo survived a trash compactor, a lengthy carbonite freezing, countless shots from Stormtrooper blasters, a 12-second Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon and, quite likely, a horrible infestation of Ewok fleas, he was not able to make it through an emotional moment with his grown son. Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, light-saber-ka-bobed Solo in what was effectively an advertisement for anger-management therapy.

Bottom line: Harrison Ford will live forever

So what can we conclude on this day of celebrating Harrison Ford and the 17,143 (estimated) movies he has contributed to American popular culture? It’s simple: He is 80. That’s young for someone who, based on all available evidence, is immortal.

Happy Birthday, Mr. Ford. May the Force be with you, and may you seriously consider having someone else do the flying.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harrison Ford turns 80, and here are all the reasons we should assume he's immortal

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez confirms marriage to Ben Affleck: Inside the Vegas ceremony

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck in the July 17 edition of her “On The Low” newsletter. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “Marry Me” actress began as she gushed over her nuptials. Calling the Vegas ceremony “Exactly what we wanted,” the star detailed their trip down the aisle. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

90-Year-Old John Williams Says ‘Indiana Jones 5’ May Be His Last Film Score

If there’s one power we nostalgic understand best, it’s the power of music. Filmmakers can visualize the fantastic, but even a titan like Steven Spielberg has said of one great composer, “Without John Williams, bikes don’t fly and neither do brooms in Quidditch matches nor do men in red capes. There is no Force, dinosaurs do not walk the earth. We do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe.”
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Adam Driver
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Easter Egg

If you thought the closing moments of Thor: Love and Thunder included a little tribute to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you'd be right. Saturday, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi confirmed his character Korg's partner was named Dwayne after the wrestler-turned-blockbuster superstar. "No coincidence baby," the filmmaker tweeted alongside a...
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

Happy 80th Birthday to Harrison Ford

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: IMDB.com, the New York Post, Biography.com, HollywoodReporter.com, Variety.com, and Deadline.com.]
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Robocop’: THR’s 1987 Review

On July 17, 1987, director Paul Verhoeven’s Robocop hit theaters. The Orion Pictures sci-fi actioner went on to gross $53 million that summer and launched a franchise. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:. It’s 1991 and Detroit needs a new sheriff. Even a Magnum-shooting muscleman won’t do....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Han Solo#Getty Images#American Graffiti#Nazis
IGN

Chris Pratt Shuts Down Rumors That He'll Be the Next Indiana Jones

It looks as though Chris Pratt won’t be the next Indiana Jones after all. Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 43-year-old actor played down rumors that he would be taking over from Harrison Ford after the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film. “I don’t even know who Steven...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Hollywood finally comes calling for horror writer Paul Tremblay

"Knock at the Cabin," a new film by director M. Night Shyamalan, is the first film adaptation of one of Paul Tremblay's horror novels. It is set to be released in February. Tremblay, whose novel "The Pallbearers Club" was published this month, spoke with CNBC about what it's like having one of his works translated to film.
MOVIES
Polygon

The reimagined cartoon version of Blazing Saddles is better than it looks

There’s no denying that the world’s children are yet again in the grips of Minions-mania, with Minions: The Rise of Gru already ranking among the highest global grossers of the year. Compared to this global juggernaut, or to the expensive productions typically offered by Disney and Pixar, the new Nickelodeon-branded animated film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank looks like a direct-to-video leftover from 2005, like an off-brand combo ripoff of Zootopia and Kung Fu Panda. It’s a surprise to see it playing in movie theaters at all. Yet this cheap, dumb cartoon does offer something this summer’s other family animation offerings have largely avoided: a barrage of actual jokes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Nicole Kidman lands next lead movie role in new thriller

Nicole Kidman is joining forces with Mimi Cave in a return to Amazon Studios for the thriller Holland, Michigan. The script by Andrew Sodroski, writer of Discovery's Manhunt, was number one on the infamous Black List in 2013. The project follows the secrets lurking beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitcockian twist (via Deadline).
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Critics wanted to feel like they were seven or eight again': Ewan McGregor defends Star Wars prequels and says he thinks it was 'ballsy' for George Lucas to veer away from the originals

Ewan McGregor has defended the Star Wars prequels and said he thinks it was 'ballsy' for George Lucas to veer away from the beloved originals in the movies. The Scottish actor, 51, starred in the trio of prequels - The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack Of The Clones (2002) and Revenge Of The Sith (2005) - alongside the likes of Liam Neeson, Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel's Loki Has Added Its First New Season 2 Co-Star For Tom Hiddleston

Loki was the third of Marvel Studios’ series to be released exclusively to Disney+ subscribers, following on the heels of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, while those two shows were envisioned as limited series, we learned at the end of the Loki Season 1 finale that a second season was coming. A year after that episode dropped, Loki Season 2 is now shooting, and it’s now been revealed who Tom Hiddleston’s first new co-star will be in this sophomore outing.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Morbius is screening at SDCC for some reason

The #MorbiusSweep is continuing to dominate the big screen. After two record-breaking theatrical runs, wherein the thriller movie amassed morbillions of dollars at the box office, the Marvel Legend is now heading to the San Diego Comic Con for a special screening. According to the San Diego Comic Con schedule,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Harrison Ford punched Ryan Gosling for real during Blade Runner 2049

As Harrison Ford turns 80, The Digital Fix is looking back at the Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor’s illustrious career. One of the most famous properties Ford has been a part of is Blade Runner, the Ridley Scott science fiction movie franchise which had its first outing in the ’80s before returning 35 years later for the sequel: Blade Runner 2049. In both movies, Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard, a former blade runner now in hiding, while Ryan Gosling plays K, a Nexus-9 replicant blade runner.
MOVIES
BBC

Tom Hanks learned Saving Private Ryan lines from helmet on Irish beach

On a warm sunny day it is hard to believe that Ballinesker beach in the south-east of Ireland, about two-and-half hours' drive from Dublin, was to all intents and purposes a Hollywood movie set. During the summer 25 years ago Hollywood stars including Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg set...
WORLD
Outsider.com

Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on Reports That He May Play Indiana Jones

From his beginnings as the airheaded, but lovable Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, actor Chris Pratt transformed into one of Hollywood’s leading men. Helming franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Pratt proved time and time again that he is more than capable of handling the pressures of tentpole films. But while Pratt is an A-list celebrity, there are plenty of roles he wasn’t given. Once rumored by Deadline, one role that apparently slipped through his fingers was the iconic Indiana Jones.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

535K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy