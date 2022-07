San Diego Comic-Con is finally returning later this week, and Marvel Studios recently announced their plans to have a panel in Hall H. Fans are pretty sure there will be some Captain America 4 announcements at the event, but there's been no official word on what Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, has in store for the panel. While the possibilities are endless when it comes to the MCU's future, there is one specific project fans are hoping will be announced this week. After the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) fate was left unclear. Now, fans are hoping the beloved character will be getting her own standalone movie.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO