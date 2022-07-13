August election early voting set to begin Friday for county general, state primary

Early voting for the August election will start this Friday in McMinn County with the county general, state primary and a pair of towns’ races on the ballot.

According to McMinn County Administrator of Elections Teanna McKinney, early voting will start on Friday, July 15 and will go through Saturday, July 30.

“Here at the courthouse we will be open the whole time and our hours will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon,” McKinney said. “We will have a satellite at Athens Regional Park that will open on July 25 and will be open Monday noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone wanting an absentee ballot has until July 28 to mail that request in to us.”

Those who will participate in voting should remember to bring their state or federal ID with them.

“On election day, Aug. 4, our polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” she noted. “The City Park location will be relocated for the rest of this year at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church.”

McKinney stated there was a low turnout to the May election but expects it to pick up for the August race.

“There are some contested races in this election and I think that will bring out some more people,” she stated. “I think we have already seen that in absentee requests that have come in. For May, there are people that just don’t like to vote in party races but for this, there are always people who will want to vote in state and federal elections so I think we will see more interest in this one. I hope people exercise their right to vote. We have a little over 31,000 registered voters and we only had 4,751 people that voted in May. That is a big difference and people need to take advantage of their right to vote because voting is your voice in your community.”

Looking towards the sample ballot that can be found on the McMinn County Election Commission website, there are several contested countywide races on the August ballot.

County Commission District 3 features four candidates for two seats, with Republican incumbents Tim King and Roger D. Masingale and Democrats Cody Hensley and Jean-Pierre Vasquez on the ballot.

County Commission District 4 will also allow voters to select two candidates from among incumbent Republicans Dale Holbrook and Charles Slack and independent challenger Scott Cass.

County Commission District 5 will also feature two open seats, with Republicans Travis Crisp and Scott Curtis and Democrat James E. Cockrum running. Curtis is the only incumbent in this race.

The McMinn County Sheriff position will be contested, with incumbent Republican Joe Guy running against independent challenger David A. Harper.

School Board District 3 has a contested race where voters will select one of two candidates, Republican incumbent Mike Cochran or incumbent challenger Colby Pilkey.

School Board District 5 will also be contested and there won’t be an incumbent, as Republican Dustin Prichard and independent Katie Brady will vie for one seat.

There will also be races in Englewood and Etowah, but none of them are contested.

The Englewood Town Commission race features Richard Robinson and Jerry Shirk on the ballot for two seats. The Etowah City Commission ballot has current Mayor Burke Garwood and Laura Floyd running with three seats open.

There are also three seats open for the Etowah City School Board, but no candidates qualified.

Uncontested local races, with all candidates being Republicans, include: Circuit Court Judge District 10, Part II with Michael Sharp on the ballot; Circuit Court Judge District 10, Part III with Andrew Freiberg; District 10 Chancellor with Jerri Bryant; Criminal Court Judge District 10 with Sanda Donaghy; 10th Judicial District Attorney General with Steve Crump; 10th Judicial District Public Defender with Leon Shahan; County Mayor with John Gentry; County Commission District 1 with Brent Carter and Tad Simpson; County Commission District 2 with J.W. McPhail and Jerry Millsaps; County Trustee with Phil Tuggle; General Sessions Court Judge with Wylie Richardson; Circuit Court Clerk with Rhonda Cooley; County Clerk with Melinda King; Register of Deeds with Cheryl Ingram; Highway Commissioner with Dan Evans; County School Board District 1 with Joe Malone; County School Board District 2 with Kevin Goins; County School Board District 4 with Bill Irvin; Constable District 3 with Shawn Martin; and Constable District 5 with Mitch Boyd.

In the State Republican Primary, United State House of Representatives District 3, has challenger Sandy Casey competing against incumbent Chuck Fleischmann.

Tennessee Senate District 1 features no incumbent with Mike Bell retiring, leaving Mark Hall opposing Adam Lowe.

Mark Cochran is unopposed for Tennessee House of Representatives District 23, as is Bill Lee for governor.

State Executive Committeeman District 1 features Mitchell Jones against John Stanbery.

State Executive Committeewoman District 1 Republican has Sharon B. Anderson running against Emily G. Beaty.

On the Democratic side of the state primary, there is only one contested race and it is for the position of governor. Those running in the Democratic primary for the governor position are Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin and JB Smiley Jr.

Meg Gorman is running unopposed for U.S. House District 3, Patricia Waters is unopposed for Tennessee Senate District 1 and Waters and Jack Waggett are uncontested in their respective races for State Executive Committeeman District 1 and State Executive Committeewoman District 1.