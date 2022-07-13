Two teens arrested in connection with fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After searching for the suspects for over a month, police have located two men believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting in Ogden last month.

Ogden Police says the investigation started in early June, when officers responded to the 100 Block of Patterson Street to the fatal shooting of a 59-year-old man, later identified as Clinton Burrows.

Burrows was shot several times following an altercation.

Initially, there was no information on the suspects in the shooting or what led up to it.

As of Wednesday, that changed.

Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old suspects Erik Sanches of Clinton CIty and Eric Aparicio of Ogden for their alleged involvement in the murder of Burrows.

Sanches and Aparicio have each been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Despite their arrests, the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Ogden Police Department.

