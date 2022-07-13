ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Record number of women of color running for office in Vermont

By Calvin Cutler
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are highlighting a record number of women of color running for state and federal office, and they’re encouraging others to step up as well. There can be a number of hurdles...

VTDigger

Jane Fitzwilliam: It's time to ‘follow the science’ regarding Vermont’s coyotes

This commentary is by Jane Fitzwilliam of Putney, who leads the Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition. A common refrain that we hear from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department commissioner is "follow the science," yet Fish & Wildlife ignores science when it doesn't fit their political agenda. That kind of duplicitous talk doesn’t foster public trust.
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers to revisit sports betting measures

Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Updated: 4 hours ago. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side...
WCAX

Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Can you hear me now? Testing...
WCAX

Vt. start-up's chosen for global accelerator program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont start-up’s were picked to take part in a global accelerator program that connects them with resources to help grow their business. The non-profit MassChallenge makes the selections annually, and offers new businesses support, mentoring, free services, and the chance to compete for cash prizes.
WCAX

Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week

Tunbridge World’s Fair goes to the dogs, show dogs that is. The Tunbridge World’s Fair is known for its ag and animals, so it is fitting that once a year the fairgrounds also hosts a dog show. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. How...
WCAX

Vt. communities consider how to spend remaining pandemic money

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s cities and towns are figuring out how to spend federal cash from the American Rescue Plan. South Burlington got $5.6 million and city leaders say there is $3 million left. “I can’t underscore enough how exciting of an opportunity this is,” said Andrew Bolduc, the city’s deputy manager. He says they’re turning to city residents through a survey to see what big ideas they have about how to spend the money before it’s too late. “Council said, ‘Well, what aren’t we thinking of? What is out there? What brilliant idea is out there? What transformational idea is out there?”
WCAX

Moderate drought reported in Vt., NH; water restrictions imposed

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and some communities are asking residents to reduce water use as much of the state is in a moderate drought. More than half of Maine and parts of eastern Vermont are also in a moderate drought, and a...
WMTW

LePage call for Maine income tax cuts endorsed by New Hampshire’s Sununu

WESTBROOK, Maine — One of the governors visiting the Portland area this week for the National Governors’ Association summer meetings, New Hampshire's Chris Sununu, took time during his visit on Wednesday to campaign with fellow Republican Paul LePage. LePage is challenging incumbent Democrat Janet Mills to serve as...
WCAX

UVM Health Network to reorganize system leadership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network says it’s making a big change at the top to improve the quality of care at each of its six hospitals and home health agency in New York and Vermont. UVMHN is reorganizing its governance structure. There’s an overarching...
WCAX

Vt. Supreme Court considers cellphone data used in Burlington murder conviction

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court is weighing whether cellphone location data should have been used in a 2015 Burlington homicide case. A Burlington jury in 2018 found Chavis Murphy guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Obafemi Adedapo. Now serving a 20 to life sentence, Murphy’s lawyers argue his conviction should be tossed.
compassvermont.com

Sadly, Vermont Department of Public Safety Is Offering New Active Shooter Training

WATERBURY, Vermont (Thursday, July 14, 2022) — Vermont’s Department of Public Safety announces a new public safety initiative, called SURVIVERMONT. This program is a community caretaking initiative created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation.
WCAX

Changes coming to Vermont Foodbank’s ‘Veggie Van Go’ program

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes are coming to the Vermont Foodbank’s “Veggie Van Go” program. The program distributes fresh produce and other foods to Vermonters through schools and hospitals across the state. Some who use the program pick up for multiple families or other anti-hunger nonprofits across...
WCAX

Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police

Doctors are getting the word out that lung cancer screenings can be life-saving for eligible smokers and past smokers. Vermont’s primary elections are just under a month away and one Democrat and three Republicans are vying in separate primaries to go on to the fall election. Champlain Parkway work...
WCAX

Overdose deaths rise in St. Joseph County

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Can you hear me now? Testing...
