Rochester, NY

What’s Good: Firefighters’ heroism, James Webb photos, tree walk

By Dan Gross
 4 days ago

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good , highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights new firefighters’ heroism, free haircuts, and Pride flag raising.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista, we’d love to hear from you.

