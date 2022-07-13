ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Coupon for decor store comes with donation

By Megan Lee
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve reported on many animal cruelty cases this summer, and Animal Charity continues to provide shelter for animals that are abused and neglected.

A local business is doing what it can to help the organization. Starting this Saturday, July 16, The Outlet by Burke Decor is hosting a fundraiser.

Customers can bring donations from Animal Charity’s wish list or a monetary donation to Burke Decor on Market Street. In turn, customers will receive a 10% off coupon for Burke Decor and its home goods boutique Le Marche.

Event planned for parents of preschoolers

Animal Charity will bring animals to the store for the kick-off event at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“Everybody has been reaching out and wanting to get involved because they see the need that what we’re in has been extremely overwhelming. We couldn’t be more thankful,” said Jan MacMurchy, Animal Charity coordinator. “It’s opportunities like this, like what we are doing with Burke Decor that really motivates us to keep going.”

The store will be accepting donations until July 30.

