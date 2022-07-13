ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Stamford’s other Hilton lives up to the name

By Jeremy Wayne
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“It’s fun,” in the Village People’s immortal phrase, “to stay at the Y.M.C.A.,” but it might be even more fun staying at The Lloyd Stamford, which owner/operator RMS Cos. refers to as downtown’s Stamford’s only “boutique” hotel, and which occupies the same building as Stamford’s...

westfaironline.com

Register Citizen

The Dish: Bradley Cooper films in Fairfield; retail comings and goings in Stamford and Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Actor Bradley Cooper filmed scenes for the Netflix movie “Maestro” at a private home on Dunham Road in Fairfield last week. The film, based on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein, features Cooper in the lead role as well as actress Carey Mulligan (from “The Great Gatsby”) as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, and actress Maya Hawke as their daughter Maya Bernstein. Filming also took place in New York City and the Berkshires in Massachusetts. “Maestro” will debut on Netflix next year. Cooper, who is also directing, has been in the media lately amid rumors that he is dating Huma Abedin, former deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner.
WestfairOnline

Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th to occupy Lord & Taylor’s former Stamford store

The former Stamford site of Lord & Taylor will be taken over by Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th. The Stamford Advocate first reported Whole Foods was identified as the tenant for the 110 High Ridge Road property in a building permit filed in late May by LT Stamford LLC, which has owned the property since August 2015. Saks Off 5th, which will occupy 30,000 square feet on the property’s second floor, with an opening slated for later this year – it was previously at Stamford Town Center until late 2021.
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
WestfairOnline

The financial tables turned

The tables have indeed turned for lumberer, wood restorer and master carpenter Mauricio Guevara and wife Patricia – owners of New England Antique Lumber in Mount Kisco and Westport. In 2006, the economic crisis brought the couple and their three young daughters from their native Ecuador to Westchester County in search of a better life. With no money in their pockets to speak of and no knowledge of English, the couple managed to find employment as nightshift cleaners at the Katonah Art Center in Mount Kisco and later as house cleaners, working seven days a week for seven years in private homes in the county.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Manhattan’s mini me

“Location, location, location.” It’s the oft-repeated mantra of the real-estate business. There is no better example of that saying than Stamford. It’s the state’s second-largest city by population and a dynamic business hub — second in the metro region only to the New York City — that is all about location. On the shore of Long Island Sound and half-way between the Big Apple and New Haven, Stamford’s motto is “The City That Works,” and does it ever. It hosts one of the largest concentrations of corporations in the United States. It’s home to Fortune 500 companies, as well as a galaxy of divisions of leading companies in financial services, information technology, health care and telecommunications, among others.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

An entrepreneur with kindness

“I always had it in the back of my mind that I was going to start some kind of business on Martha’s Vineyard, my happy place,” says Susanna Herlitz-Ferguson. But what kind of business? One day a little voice brought her back to her kitchen in Larchmont in 1995. There her sister-in-law, who was helping her prepare a family dinner, asked, “Why don’t you whip up the dressing?”
LARCHMONT, NY
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and you've got plenty of options for cold, creamy treats in Connecticut. Locally, don't miss these 30 CT spots for ice cream, including some of the state's most celebrated scoop shops. New additions to Connecticut's already ice cream stellar scene include Tabitha's, with a new sundae shop in Fairfield, and Dom's Creamery in Avon, with innovative flavors like fig and parmesan, ube and charcoal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

The challenges of Stamford’s hot housing market

If there’s one person who knows Stamford,it’s real estate agent Libby Matson. She grew up in the city, where her parents built one of the first houses on Dolphin Cove. There Matson attended King School — formerly King Low Heywood Thomas, a private, coeducational day school — from kindergarten through high school and later taught there. And while her educational career — she holds a degree in that subject from Rollins College — would take her to private admissions at Ridgefield Academy before she segued to real estate, she says, “I feel I never really left Stamford.” Indeed, she lives there today.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Saks Off Fifth Opens At The Former Lord & Taylor Eastchester Site

It was in December 2020 that we bid a tearful adieu to Lord & Taylor in Eastchester. Less than two years later, however, fashionistas and shopaholics were back at the site on the evening of Wednesday, July 13, for a sneak peek at the latest Saks Off Fifth, which opened the next day. And what an evening it was – scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, more than a bit of the bubbly, raffles, a DJ, and swag bags, plus some of the greatest markdowns we’ve ever seen Off Fifth, including an Effy citrine ring valued at more than $2,500 that went for $700 and a Gucci GG Blooms zipped tote-style handbag – easily worth $1,200 online – that went for $600.
EASTCHESTER, NY
NewsTimes

Ashanti Selling Her Lovely Long Island Mansion for $2.2M

Chart-topping star Ashanti is selling her six-bedroom home in Old Westbury, NY. The “Foolish” singer, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, is asking $2,198,000 for the stately brick Colonial. The Grammy winner purchased the property at the height of her popularity in 2003 for $1.95 million. Built...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
WestfairOnline

First among equals in a UN of Stamford restaurants

Bordering the fleck of green known as Columbus Park in downtown Stamford, a number of new restaurants have sprung up since the start of the pandemic, turning the area into a melting pot of international cuisines. There is Riviera Maya, for authentic moles and chimichangas; Fiesta, should you fancy chaufas, Peruvian pepper steak and sublime Pisco sours; and chorizo and egg sandwiches for breakfast at Noches de Columbia, a small bar, grill and bakery group. For Japanese food, there is excellent sushi and more besides at Fin II. And pastitsio at the Kouzina Taverna has you right there — on the harbor, in Mykonos, — while the curries and rice dishes at Chutni Byriani will conjure up old Hyderabad, and the poké bowls at Poké Moto will transport you, or at least try to, to Honolulu.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Where a good cigar is really a smoke

When the music business started to become unpredictable owing to the shift to digital online music 15 or so years ago, music marketing supremo, talent scout and cigar aficionado Nick Casinelli decided to quit the industry and open his own business. In November 2007, he launched the Connecticut Cigar Co. in downtown Stamford. “From a marketing point of view,” says Casinelli, a soft-spoken Stamford native, whose flowing gray locks perfectly evince his music-industry background, “I approach the cigar business like the entertainment business. Cigars are a big form of entertainment.”
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Mark your calendars and plan to join us for six fantastic LIVE concerts presented as part of the 2022 Charles Ives Music Festival August 1 - August 14

Mark your calendars and plan to join us for six fantastic LIVE concerts presented as part of the 2022 Charles Ives Music Festival, taking place August 1- August 14. This annual event explores the history and legacy of Danbury native and American composer Charles Ives (1874-1954) through a series of concerts and education events. Led by Artistic Director Paul Frucht, CIMF offers a concert series as well as educational programs, both featuring some of the most talented early-career artists in the United States. CIMF artists enjoy careers as principals in major American orchestras, touring chamber musicians, and successful Broadway free-lance musicians.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
