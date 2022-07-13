ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants All-Star OF Joc Pederson declines Home Run Derby invite

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16owNp_0geZymAo00
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson was recently named a starter for the National League All-Star team. It's the 30-year-old's second All-Star nod but first since his rookie season in 2015.

With 17 home runs entering play Wednesday, Pederson is threatening to break his career-high of 36 that he set in 2019. Pederson already has a three-homer game to his credit this season and was tied for eighth in home runs going into Wednesday,

Despite his home run prowess, and an opportunity to showcase his power on the home field of the Giants' rival -- the Los Angeles Dodgers --, the slugger will not be competing in the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Pederson took part in the 2015 Home Run Derby, finishing as the runner-up to Todd Frazier, and then advanced to the semifinals during the 2019 event.

Among the confirmed competitors in this year's field thus far are future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols and back-to-back reigning champion Pete Alonso. Pujols is set to play in his final All-Star Game before retiring at the end of the season.

Like Pederson, Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently opted out of the tournament due to injury worries.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

MLB Home Run Derby odds: Ways to bet the MLB Home Run Derby

The eight contestants for the MLB Home Run Derby have been announced, and they will all be trying to beat Pete Alonso, who is going for the three-peat. Oddsmakers favor Alonso again, but Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto are also expected to be strong contenders for the title as well.
MLB
Yardbarker

Tigers send 2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson back to minors

Spencer Torkelson's rookie season hasn't gone as planned and now the Detroit Tigers are sending the 2020 No. 1 pick back to the minor leagues. On Sunday, the Tigers announced that Torkelson was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Torkelson, 22, made the team's Opening Day roster and was held hitless through...
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals activate LHP Steven Matz from 15-day IL

The St. Louis Cardinals activated left-hander Steven Matz off the 15-day injured list today, as Matz was slated to start the Cardinals’ game against the Cincinnati Reds before the contest was rained out. Matz will now have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his official return...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Todd Frazier
Los Angeles Times

Dodger Stadium history: City Section title games debut in 1969

Every baseball season since 1969, Dodger Stadium has hosted the City Section championship game. Only COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 disrupted a streak that has allowed hundreds of Los Angeles Unified School District students the opportunity to experience an unforgettable moment — to play on the same field as their professional baseball heroes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Home Run Derby#Hall Of Famer#Toronto Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Could Kyle Rudolph return to Minnesota?

If Vikings fans were devastated when fan-favorite Kyle Rudolph and the team parted ways after 2020, they might be very relieved to know that a reunion could be in store. A return to Minnesota for the 11-year tight end, who spent his first decade in the NFL with the team from the Land of 10,000 lakes, is reportedly "not off the table." Minnesota's offense would offense would then be very complete, especially if Rudolph could contribute half of what he put up in his time with the team from 2011-2020.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Versatility is the name of the game in Green Bay

There are many reasons why the Green Bay Packers have been such an elite team in the NFL over head coach Matt LaFleur's first three seasons (41 total wins). Yes, they have arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time in Aaron Rodgers. Yes, they have what appears to be an elite defense. Yes, they have a winning culture and great fanbase. But perhaps the best reason why the team and it's position groups are so successful is because of one word. Versatility.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Juan Soto next team odds: Yankees given a 40% chance to land Soto

Juan Soto turned down a $440 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Now, he will likely be traded. Here's a look at the Juan Soto Next Team odds. After the 2018 season, the Washington Nationals lost their superstar, Bryce Harper to free agency. They would win the World Series the following year but now just a few years later find themselves in a pinch as Juan Soto, their current star, rejected a $440 million contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy