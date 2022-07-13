Giants All-Star OF Joc Pederson declines Home Run Derby invite

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson was recently named a starter for the National League All-Star team. It's the 30-year-old's second All-Star nod but first since his rookie season in 2015.

With 17 home runs entering play Wednesday, Pederson is threatening to break his career-high of 36 that he set in 2019. Pederson already has a three-homer game to his credit this season and was tied for eighth in home runs going into Wednesday,

Despite his home run prowess, and an opportunity to showcase his power on the home field of the Giants' rival -- the Los Angeles Dodgers --, the slugger will not be competing in the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Pederson took part in the 2015 Home Run Derby, finishing as the runner-up to Todd Frazier, and then advanced to the semifinals during the 2019 event.

Among the confirmed competitors in this year's field thus far are future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols and back-to-back reigning champion Pete Alonso. Pujols is set to play in his final All-Star Game before retiring at the end of the season.

Like Pederson, Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently opted out of the tournament due to injury worries.