LITTLE ROCK — As fiercely hot, dry weather continues, Arkansas farmers are having to make hard choices between their crops. “Water’s getting tight,” said Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Corn is at reproductive stage, farmers are trying to get rice flooded and irrigation to cotton and soybeans, we’re spreading it pretty thin already. It’s just a struggle on where we need to pump.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO