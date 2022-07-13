ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Place, WA

Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest Deadline is July 15

The Suburban Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of University Place announcement. U.P. for-profit businesses that are at least 51 percent-owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women may be eligible to participate in a Women-Owned Pitch Contest for...

thesubtimes.com

The Suburban Times

AMVETS Networking & Hiring Event July 25

The AMVETS Veterans Hiring Event (July 25 at AMVETS Post 1, 5715 South Tyler St, Tacoma WA 98409) provides you with an unparalleled opportunity to quickly connect face to face with a multitude of local employers in a single day! Our extensive marketing efforts and solid reputation have supported job seekers with instant and fun networking opportunities which have successfully strengthened our local business community over the years.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s in a name?

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Someone’s name is core to who they are and their identity. It likely reflects both their family and their heritage. Some people change their names – focusing more on their future than their past. My last name is somewhat unique and has...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

New trustee, Lisa Boyd, appointed to Pierce College

Pierce College announcement. As a longtime principal in local schools, Lisa Boyd is proud to join Pierce College’s Board of Trustees during an important time for the college. “Serving on this board charged with selecting a new Chancellor [in January 2023] after years of commendable service from Dr. Johnson is a very important role,” Boyd said. “The opportunity to help keep the vision and mission of Pierce College moving forward with positive momentum is exciting to me.”
LAKEWOOD, WA
Local
Washington Business
University Place, WA
Business
City
University Place, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Boeing worker wins settlement with union; unlawfully collected dues to be returned

(The Center Square) – Don Zueger, a technician at Boeing’s Auburn, Washington, plant, has won a settlement against the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers requiring them to repay excessive fees collected from him as a non-member. Washington is not a right-to-work state, so contracts negotiated between...
AUBURN, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Panorama Patio Sale Evolves Into a Year-Round Market

The beloved Benevolent Fund Patio Sale is a spectacle Panorama residents and members of the Thurston County area have delighted in over the last five decades. Each year in July, several hundred volunteers would come together to plan, prep and execute an event that excited the entire local community. Approximately an acre of space was needed for the available merchandise and hours could be spent looking through all that was available. Karen Romanelli, resident volunteer, described her experience by sharing: “serving on the leadership team for the Sale was one of the most gratifying experiences I have had at Panorama. I couldn’t wait to get out there on day one of set up and work all day, every day that week, with the most energetic and enthusiastic team of volunteers. It truly was a beehive of activity for days culminating in the excitement of the opening bell on Friday morning. I think the adrenaline kept us going for two days of shoppers. What a rush!”
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

New Community Garden Taking Shape in Lake City

Submitted by Laban Giteau. Something good is happening at 8803 Veterans Drive, Lakewood. The old and disheveled house is undergoing a timely transformation that coincides with three related developments. It is being remodeled to be in line with the recently expanded and renovated Lake City Community Church sanctuary along the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
#Business Idea#City Of University Place#U P#Key4women
The Suburban Times

Pierce College kinesiology alum paves the way to success

Pierce College announcement. When Jerad Lewis enrolled at Pierce College in 2017, he had been out of school for more than seven years. The transition to college life was not exactly easy, but thanks to solid advising and a great experience in his College Success course, he quickly found his groove and was inspired to continue on to earn his degree.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
urbnlivn.com

Contemporary Mercer Island retreat

Set back into the trees, a contemporary retreat is on the market at 4457 E Mercer Way on Mercer Island. This 1979 custom-built home sits on nearly a third of an acre tucked against the Hollerbach Open Space for maximum privacy. Designed by McKinley Architects, this custom-built, 3,100 square foot house features an open floor plan showcased by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
wdayradionow.com

Consumers buy utility items during Amazon Prime Day as Inflation rises

(Seattle, WA) -- A look at what sold the most during Amazon Prime Day this week could give a hint at shifting consumer habits. Some of the most popular items shoppers snapped up during the two-day sales event included utility items such as diapers and snack-packs. Amazon reported it's best Prime Day ever with 300 million items sold, but rising inflation appears to have changed which items costumers bought.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Local policy analyst to serve as next Tacoma Public Utility Board member

Tacoma Public Utilities press release. On July 13, William Bridges, a principal policy analyst for the Pierce County Council, attended his first meeting as the newest Tacoma Public Utility Board member. A resident of South Tacoma, Bridges works as a non-partisan analyst for the Pierce County Council. He previously worked...
TACOMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

5 FUN Restaurants in Washington State to Take Your Kids

I remember my parents taking my little brother and me to The Old Spaghetti Factory and it was one of my favorite places to eat. I loved the Victorian feel of the decor and I especially loved getting Spumoni ice cream for dessert. The spaghetti wasn't half bad, either, from what I can recall. The Spokane location is inside an old liquor warehouse. They probably have ghosts in there, too! Ha, just kidding.
YAKIMA, WA
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Patagonia Fined $55,000 by the City of Seattle

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Patagonia has agreed to pay nearly $55,000 to employees of its Seattle store after being fined by the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for allegedly violating the city’s Secure Scheduling law. The law in part requires companies...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

DuPont Police honors JBLM with Military, Veteran Support Vehicle

City of DuPont press release. The DuPont Police Department (DPD) is dedicating one of its new police vehicles as part of their ongoing military and veteran outreach and support efforts. The official rollout will take place during a private ceremony on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Garrison Headquarters with leadership from JBLM in attendance.
DUPONT, WA
KING-5

Families scrambling after Everett daycare closes

EVERETT, Wash. — This week, parents at Everett's Way to Grow Early Learning Center were given 17 days to find new childcare, in a market where waitlists are often 12 months long. On Friday, August McKenna walked his son Jack into the daycare for what could be one of...
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Inmates Leaving Lewis County Jail to Benefit From $1.49 Million Grant for PacMtn Transition Program

The U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration has awarded Tumwater-based workplace development nonprofit Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council (PacMtn) a $1.49 million grant for pre- and post-prison release services in Lewis and Thurston counties through 2025. The Pathways Home 3 grant will fund PacMtn’s Community Transition Assistance Program...
SouthSoundTalk

Head to Wright Park for Two Days of Family Fun with MOSAIC on July 23 and 24

Part of what makes Tacoma so remarkable is that it is a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities. You can teach your kids about different cultures through museum visits and books, or you can take the family to Tacoma’s art and culture festival, MOSAIC, to experience these cultures for yourself. Join thousands of Pierce County residents and visitors alike at Wright Park for art, music, food and more on July 23 and 24 in celebration of cultures around the world.
TACOMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best Ice Cream In Washington State, According To Yelp

A Western Washington ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:. "This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator July 15 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s July 15 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA

