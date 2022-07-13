ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Real estate rundown week ending July 15, 2022

By Jeannie Putnam
greenvillejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Hawkins joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors as a sales associate in the company’s Anderson...

greenvillejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

WSPA 7News

Greenwood company sells facility, saves hundreds of jobs

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundred of jobs have been saved since Fujifilm sold its Greenwood facility. Fujifilm has operated in Greenwood for the past 30 years but last year it announced the shutdown of the Greenwood facility. The plan was to move operations to Europe and Asia. Now, officials...
GREENWOOD, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Affordable apartment complex Olii Place opens in Mauldin

Local representatives and members of the community gathered July 12 to celebrate the grand opening of Olii Place, an affordable housing community in Mauldin. The 46-unit apartment complex on Butler Road by Mercy Housing, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each apartment is wired for high-speed internet and has Energy Star-rated appliances. The complex’s amenities also include:
MAULDIN, SC
The Daily South

Reasons To Visit Greer, South Carolina, This Year

We're always on the lookout for great road trip stops, charming small towns, and driveable destinations for weekend getaways. That's how we learned about Greer, South Carolina. If you don't know about this place, you soon will. It has lots to recommend it: Located between Greenville (one of the South's cities on the rise) and Spartanburg, it's a destination for great shops and restaurants, plus there are green parks and tranquil lakes for relaxing on the weekends. With a population of just over 35,000, you'll have plenty of room to roam in Greer without worrying about crowds, dinner queues, and traffic. It's also a great (and easy!) daytrip from bustling Greenville. Sounds like a perfect getaway to us.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of drivers arrive in Greenville for Mini Takes the States

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of Mini drivers descended on the Upstate Sunday morning for the final rally in a journey that, for some, started more than a week ago. Mini Takes the States returned this year, starting in Burlington, Vermont on July 9. The pack of Mini drivers...
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Simpsonville, SC
Anderson, SC
Business
City
Anderson, SC
The Post and Courier

Affordable townhomes in Spartanburg's Northside near completion

SPARTANBURG — Residents have started moving into the affordable units at Robert Smalls Townhomes at Midtowne Heights, with additional construction scheduled to be completed at the site by mid-September. The $30 million project on Wofford Street, in the Northside neighborhood, is being built on 20 acres. It includes 190...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg catering company expands with new kitchen, office

SPARTANBURG — Seven years ago, Ashley Wingo skipped her culinary graduation ceremony to cater a wedding. The wedding was Wingo’s first catering event and the start of her company, Grace Catering LLC. She cooked for 150 people and didn’t have a tasting with her clients before the event.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FodorsTravel

You’re Going to the Wrong City in the Carolinas

When in the Carolinas, visitors usually gravitate toward the more touristy cities like Charleston or Asheville. But a new Southern belle is rapidly catching travelers’ attention. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville, South Carolina, thrives. With the warmth of a small town and the urban planning...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Owner, wife of Hartwell golf club die, club announces

HARTWELL, Ga. — Cateechee Golf Club is mourning the loss of Charly and Kelli Schell, according to it's Facebook page. According to their personal Facebook pages, Charly is the owner of Cateechee and Kelli is the General Manager. The golf club announced their passing in a Facebook post on...
HARTWELL, GA
The Post and Courier

Frozen custard shop opens third SC spot in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE — Sweet-toothed residents of the Golden Strip now have another option for dessert. Andy’s Frozen Custard, an chain with roots in the Midwest, opened in Simpsonville on July 13. From sundaes to splits, jackhammers to concretes, the restaurant serves a number of menu items revolving around the frozen treat.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

These Escape Rooms in Upstate, SC Will Have You Racing to Beat the Clock!

Are you looking for a fun, yet challenging escape room to master in Upstate, SC? With unique storylines and challenging puzzles, escape rooms have steadily been growing in popularity over the last decade. We gathered a list of escape rooms throughout the Upstate that are perfect for date nights, birthday parties, teambuilding exercises, and other group events. Time to pause that mystery podcast you’ve been listening to for hours and unlock your inner Sherlock Holmes to solve all the clues before time runs out!
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Where You Can Find Free School Supplies Near Greenville, SC

Did you know there are a number of community events giving away free school supplies in Upstate, SC? Do you know of a family who needs help purchasing school supplies this year? A new school year is almost upon us. For most families a trip to the store for new supplies is imminent. A recent study revealed that most families of school-age children in the US spend between $500-700 on new school supplies. This amounts to a whopping estimated 80.7 billion dollars! That’s a lot of composition notebooks!
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Bear sightings in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said there have been bear sightings in Spartanburg Saturday. According to the police department, the sightings were near the Duncan Park area and Union Street. Officers said if you see a bear, do not approach it and call 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Supply chain issues causing some concern at Laurens CPW

Growth in Laurens County is coming with some growing pains and those are now affecting the Laurens Commission of Public Works. General Manager John Young discussed his concern about possible supply chain issues with commissioners at the Laurens Commission of Public Works July meeting. “I am a little bit concerned...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Student petitions to bring back baseball to Furman University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Furman student is hoping to bring baseball back to campus by starting a petition to help show the University it’s worth investing in. Furman was forced to discontinue the program, along with men’s lacrosse following the financial strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FURMAN, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES

