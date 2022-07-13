ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Can’t-Miss Items to Order Before Prime Day Ends

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
b.tan bundle / Fire Stick.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our motto for Prime Day? No regrets! That means making sure we’re carefully studying all of the top-selling categories for the biggest discounts on the best brands!

We’re covering nine top-selling items/categories below, with five options each for you to buy — all marked down for Prime Day. Let’s get shopping!

Sunless Tanners

  • b.tan + Glow Self Tanner Bundle — 49% off!
  • Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam — 40% off!
  • St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse — 30% off!
  • Tanologist Express Self Tan Water — 20% off!
  • Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops — 20% off!

Nugget Ice Makers

  • AGLUCKY Countertop Ice Maker — 48% off!
  • GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker — 26% off!
  • CROWNFUL Ice Maker Countertop Machine — 29% off!
  • Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker — 20% off!
  • Free Village Ice Maker — 29% off!

Oral Health

  • Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — 40% off!
  • BURST Dental Probiotics — 30% off!
  • SmileDirectClub Pro Teeth Whitening Gel System — 20% off!
  • BURST Water Flosser — 27% off!
  • Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste — 46% off!

Insulated Water Bottles and Travel Mugs

  • Contigo Luxe AUTOSEAL Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug — 50% off!
  • S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle — 17% off!
  • BUZIO Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle — 20% off!
  • Swig Life 18oz Travel Mug — 20% off!
  • Ello Cooper Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Silicone Straw — 44% off!

Mattress Pads and Protectors

  • EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Top — 32% off!
  • SafeRest Mattress Protector — 21% off!
  • Slumberfy Waterproof Mattress Protector — 25% off!
  • UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector — 40% off!
  • Bedsure Pillow Top Mattress Topper — 20% off!

Gift Wrap

  • WRAPAHOLIC Wrapping Paper Roll — 20% off!
  • PlandRichW Birthday Wrapping Paper — 25% off!
  • BagDream 30PCS Kraft Paper Bags — 29% off!
  • Giiffu Clear Cellophane Wrap Roll — 20% off!
  • U’COVER Mermaid Birthday Gift Wrapping Paper — 33% off!

Ankle/No-Show Socks

  • PAPLUS Ankle Compression Socks — 36% off!
  • wernies No Show Socks — 20% off!
  • Under Armour Adult Essential Lite No Show Socks, 6 Pairs — 30% off!
  • VERO MONTE SPORTS No Show Socks — 20% off!
  • JEEDMNO Women Thin Cotton Socks — 21% off!

Beauty Sets and Bundles

  • SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle — 35% off!
  • NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit — 36% off!
  • Rael Miracle Spot Cover Bund — 20% off!
  • AJOKE 10 Pcs Perfect Makeup Sponge Set — 39% off!
  • Youth To The People The Youth System — 30% off!

Amazon Devices

  • Fire TV Stick — 58% off!
  • Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) — 32% off!
  • Echo Dot (4th Gen) — 60% off!
  • Ring Video Doorbell — 25% off!
  • Amazon Halo Band — 55% off!

Looking for something else? Shop more Prime Day deals here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our product picks below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

