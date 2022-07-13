9 Can’t-Miss Items to Order Before Prime Day Ends

b.tan bundle / Fire Stick. Amazon

Our motto for Prime Day? No regrets! That means making sure we’re carefully studying all of the top-selling categories for the biggest discounts on the best brands!

We’re covering nine top-selling items/categories below, with five options each for you to buy — all marked down for Prime Day. Let’s get shopping!

Sunless Tanners

Amazon

b.tan + Glow Self Tanner Bundle — 49% off!

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam — 40% off!

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse — 30% off!

Tanologist Express Self Tan Water — 20% off!

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops — 20% off!

Nugget Ice Makers

Amazon

AGLUCKY Countertop Ice Maker — 48% off!

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker — 26% off!

CROWNFUL Ice Maker Countertop Machine — 29% off!

Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker — 20% off!

Free Village Ice Maker — 29% off!

Oral Health

Amazon

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — 40% off!

BURST Dental Probiotics — 30% off!

SmileDirectClub Pro Teeth Whitening Gel System — 20% off!

BURST Water Flosser — 27% off!

Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste — 46% off!

Insulated Water Bottles and Travel Mugs

Amazon

Contigo Luxe AUTOSEAL Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug — 50% off!

S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle — 17% off!

BUZIO Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle — 20% off!

Swig Life 18oz Travel Mug — 20% off!

Ello Cooper Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Silicone Straw — 44% off!

Mattress Pads and Protectors

Amazon

EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Top — 32% off!

SafeRest Mattress Protector — 21% off!

Slumberfy Waterproof Mattress Protector — 25% off!

UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector — 40% off!

Bedsure Pillow Top Mattress Topper — 20% off!

Gift Wrap

Amazon

WRAPAHOLIC Wrapping Paper Roll — 20% off!

PlandRichW Birthday Wrapping Paper — 25% off!

BagDream 30PCS Kraft Paper Bags — 29% off!

Giiffu Clear Cellophane Wrap Roll — 20% off!

U’COVER Mermaid Birthday Gift Wrapping Paper — 33% off!

Ankle/No-Show Socks

Amazon

PAPLUS Ankle Compression Socks — 36% off!

wernies No Show Socks — 20% off!

Under Armour Adult Essential Lite No Show Socks, 6 Pairs — 30% off!

VERO MONTE SPORTS No Show Socks — 20% off!

JEEDMNO Women Thin Cotton Socks — 21% off!

Beauty Sets and Bundles

Amazon

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle — 35% off!

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit — 36% off!

Rael Miracle Spot Cover Bund — 20% off!

AJOKE 10 Pcs Perfect Makeup Sponge Set — 39% off!

Youth To The People The Youth System — 30% off!

Amazon Devices

Amazon

Fire TV Stick — 58% off!

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) — 32% off!

Echo Dot (4th Gen) — 60% off!

Ring Video Doorbell — 25% off!

Amazon Halo Band — 55% off!

