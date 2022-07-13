ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Hint at How Their Bachelorette Journeys Differ, Talk Threatening to Leave

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Not all Bachelorette journeys are created equally — even when they are sharing the season. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia used very different words to describe how season 19 went down for them individually.

“Roller-coaster,” Gabby, 31, exclusively says on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “You can’t do it in one truly. I mean, it was just so incredible, but yeah, not without struggle. But it’s so worth it.”

Rachel, 26, for her part, opted for a word with a more positive spin — “magical.”

Still, both women cry their fair share of tears in the super tease for the season. At one point, it appears either Gabby or Rachel may want to walk away from the show.

“We love the dramatics. We’re very emotional. So I think there just is so much struggle that goes into no matter, like, what season it is,” the pilot told Us. “It’s hard to navigate relationships and it is messy. So I think people are gonna see our real raw emotions and be able to go through that journey with us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfn3M_0geZua9a00
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

The ICU nurse echoed Rachel’s thoughts.

“I think anyone who’s been in our shoes has had a moment or two of, ‘Oh, my gosh, can I do this?’” Gabby explained. “And Rachel and I are so genuine and real and raw that we just really wear emotions on our sleeve. So when we say that, it’s what we are feeling in the moment, but we obviously always overcame.”

The Monday, July 11, premiere made it clear that Gabby and Rachel are taking the reins on the structure of the season, canceling their first rose ceremony. They told Us that their No. 1 “unspoken rule” was putting their friendship first.

“We went in with so much love and respect for each other after what we had been through,” Gabby said. “And I think watched each other grow tremendously throughout our first time around. So it was just easy to really put our friendship first above all and I think that was really the guiding light throughout this journey that helped us.”

While the teaser showed the two ladies individually handing out roses, they played coy when asked whether that’s how all rose ceremonies will work.

“At some point we have to naturally separate because we are on our own journeys and it makes you in more of an environment that’s conducive to finding love,” Gabby said. “Unfortunately, we’re not gonna end up with one guy because there’s two of us. But we would love to, and the world would love us too, but it just doesn’t make much sense.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson and Tyler Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

From reality TV to real-life fairy tale. After navigating tragedy and handing out roses, Emily Maynard Johnson found The One in Tyler Johnson. Before her time in Bachelor Nation, the North Carolina native was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. Following his untimely death in a plane crash at age 24, Maynard Johnson learned she was pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick in June 2005.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rachel May#Journeys
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Cam Ayala Reveals Hannah Brown Reached Out With ‘Sweet Message’ After Leg Amputation, Show Drama

Feeling some love. Cam Ayala gave fans an update about how Bachelor Nation responded to his leg amputation and lymphedema journey, including how Hannah Brown reacted. “For the record, Hannah Brown did just reach out to me via DM last night and sent a very long and sweet message,” the Bachelorette alum, 33, wrote via Instagram earlier this month after previously telling Us Weekly that no one from his season had sent him well-wishes. “As for the other guys in my season …”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Reveals She Is Homeless, Asks for Help

American Idol alum Mishavonna Henson is asking for fan's help amid a "life and death" situation. In a recently-created GoFundMe page, Henson, who competed on Season 8 of the singing competition, revealed that she is currently homeless and living out of her car and has been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy