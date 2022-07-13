ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander and More Congratulate Heather Rae Young on Pregnancy: ‘Lucky’ Baby

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436990_0geZuWZY00
Maya Vander, Heather Young and Chrishell Stause. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Selling Sunset family! Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) quickly felt the love from her Netflix costars after she and Tarek El Moussa announced they have a child on the way.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” the couple, who wed in October 2021, wrote via their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, July 13. The soon-to-be parents both shared a series of romantic maternity shoot photos. One snap shows Tarek, 40, gently kissing his wife’s pregnant belly.

The Tarek’s Flip Side host already shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). The former Flip or Flop costars were married from 2009 to 2018. Tarek moved on with Heather one year later.

“He has all the qualities that I would want in someone,” the former Playboy model gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in August 2019. “I had been single for a little while, and he just has this special light about him. His smile and his personality, I felt like he was such a genuine, kind person. We texted back and forth a little bit, and we just bonded.”

Over the years, Heather has spoken candidly about her bond with Tarek’s kids, who even participated in the duo’s wedding. “These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other,” the realtor wrote via Instagram after the ceremony. “This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

While she loves spending time with Taylor and Brayden, the reality TV personality wanted to welcome a baby of her own. Before announcing Heather’s pregnancy, the pair documented their journey with IVF via social media.

“Things are happening faster than I thought,” the California native teased to her followers after an appointment in January. “I’m actually starting my injections tonight to stimulate my follicles and my eggs to get me ready for the retrieval, which should be happening in about two weeks. Two different shots tonight and every day for the next week and a half.”

Three months later, however, the twosome hinted that their baby plans were on hold. “I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant,” Heather told E! News’ Daily Pop in April. “We’re gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in [the] fall. … I know I’m gonna be a good mom. But carrying your own [baby] and going through that and the pregnancy, and I don’t know how my body’s going to react. And I am busy.”

Scroll down to see how the stars of Selling Sunset congratulated the expectant parents:

Comments / 1

Related
Cinemablend

A Major 90 Day Fiance Couple Has Called It Quits After All That Spinoff Drama

90 Day Fiancé is sometimes a show that is just as much about relationships ending as it is about the origins of the franchise's central romances. On that note, it appears another major couple has just called it quits. After years together that resulted in their very own 90 Day spinoff, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially filed for divorce. The news arrives in the midst of some wild drama happening on The Family Chantel's fourth season, which has shown viewers the growing issues in their soon-to-be-defunct marriage.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Person
Chrishell Stause
In Touch Weekly

She’s a Teenager! Check Out What Jordyn-Grace Duggar Looks Like Today

19 Kids and Counting alum Jordyn-Grace Duggar has grown up right before our eyes! The 18th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar arrived when the show was still titled 17 Kids and Counting, and she was the first Duggar kid to have her birth documented for the family’s TLC show. Here is a complete rundown of everything we know about the second to youngest Duggar child and how she’s doing!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Wedding#Selling Sunset
In Touch Weekly

Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Growing Baby Bump in Photos as She and Tarek El Moussa Await Baby No. 1

She’s pregnant! Heather Rae Young and husband Tarek El Moussa are over the moon about expecting their first child together and showing off her growing baby bump. The couple announced via Instagram on July 13, “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” along with pictures of her burgeoning belly in a white slip dress taken by photographer Christina Cernik.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Proves She’s a Mini Fashionista

Watch: Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents. It's never too early to become a fashion icon in the making. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is only 6 months old, but she's already rocking one of the biggest fashion trends. The mini fashionista wore an adorable denim bucket hat in a new picture shared by her mom on Instagram. In the Baywatch star's July 7 post, which was dedicated to her longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, she wrote: "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tia Booth Pregnant With Her First Child

Former The Bachelor star Tia Booth, 30, is pregnant with her first child. She shared Instagram photos, which can be seen HERE, of herself and her fiancé Taylor Mock, who lovingly cradled the mom-to-be’s baby bump. Tia announced the big news on Father’s Day (June 19) and also included a throwback photo of her late dad Kenny Booth, who passed away in February 2022. In her length caption, Tia explained that she has bittersweet feelings about being pregnant following her father’s death.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy