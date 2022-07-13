Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander and More Congratulate Heather Rae Young on Pregnancy: ‘Lucky’ Baby

Maya Vander, Heather Young and Chrishell Stause. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Selling Sunset family! Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) quickly felt the love from her Netflix costars after she and Tarek El Moussa announced they have a child on the way.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” the couple, who wed in October 2021, wrote via their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, July 13. The soon-to-be parents both shared a series of romantic maternity shoot photos. One snap shows Tarek, 40, gently kissing his wife’s pregnant belly.

The Tarek’s Flip Side host already shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). The former Flip or Flop costars were married from 2009 to 2018. Tarek moved on with Heather one year later.

“He has all the qualities that I would want in someone,” the former Playboy model gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in August 2019. “I had been single for a little while, and he just has this special light about him. His smile and his personality, I felt like he was such a genuine, kind person. We texted back and forth a little bit, and we just bonded.”

Over the years, Heather has spoken candidly about her bond with Tarek’s kids, who even participated in the duo’s wedding. “These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other,” the realtor wrote via Instagram after the ceremony. “This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

While she loves spending time with Taylor and Brayden, the reality TV personality wanted to welcome a baby of her own. Before announcing Heather’s pregnancy, the pair documented their journey with IVF via social media.

“Things are happening faster than I thought,” the California native teased to her followers after an appointment in January. “I’m actually starting my injections tonight to stimulate my follicles and my eggs to get me ready for the retrieval, which should be happening in about two weeks. Two different shots tonight and every day for the next week and a half.”

Three months later, however, the twosome hinted that their baby plans were on hold. “I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant,” Heather told E! News’ Daily Pop in April. “We’re gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in [the] fall. … I know I’m gonna be a good mom. But carrying your own [baby] and going through that and the pregnancy, and I don’t know how my body’s going to react. And I am busy.”

Scroll down to see how the stars of Selling Sunset congratulated the expectant parents: