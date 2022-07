LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers have canceled this weekend's Dirt Bowl games, citing the recommendation of Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields. Ravon Churchill posted on Facebook Thursday after a meeting with Shields, Mayor Greg Fischer and others, saying the chief expressed concern for the safety of officers at Shawnee Park after last weekend's police shooting of Herbert Lee, who is accused of shooting a police officer in the park during the games.

