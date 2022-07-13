ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Baby Doll Returning for NWA 74th Anniversary Shows

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– PWInsider reports that Baby Doll is set to return to NWA for the...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Note on the Backstage Plans For Cora Jade’s Recent Heel Turn On NXT 2.0

Cora Jade turned heel on Roxanne Perez at this past Tuesday’s NXT, even though the two are currently the women’s tag team champions. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the turn went exactly as it was planned from the beginning. The plan was always for Cora and Roxanne to win the tag team titles from Toxic Attraction, and Jade would turn on her the next week.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Absent WWE Wrestler Possibly Appearing At Summerslam (Possible SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that a wrestler who has been absent from WWE programming could be making their return at this year’s Summerslam event. According o the report, Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville during Summerslam weekend. She has been out of action since last summer, when she tore her ACL. Since then, she has been spotted working out at the WWE Performance Center.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Several Women In WWE Reportedly Frustrated With How Little They’ve Been Used

If Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE due to frustration with creative, it seems they were not alone. Fightful Select reports that many of the women in WWE have been pushing for more women to be featured on Smackdown, as they were frustrated by how little they’ve been used in the spring. This goes from the bottom of the card to the top, with several waiting to see how things worked out before they went to those in charge.
WWE
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Gives Liv Morgan An RKO On A Boat (Video)

Liv Morgan took an RKO not quite out of nowhere from Sonya Deville while on a boat, and video of it is online. The PWUnlimited Twitter account posted the video of Morgan taking Randy Orton’s finisher fromo Deville , and you can check it out below. Mandy Rose is also in the video, which looks to have been shot a few weeks ago.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Early Plans For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)

Fightful Select has some details on early plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, including which wrestlers are currently scheduled to appear. The only official plans announced by WWE include:. * Liv Morgan vs. Natalya. * Madcap Moss vs. Theory. * Referee to be named for The Usos vs. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Champion Appears On AEW Dark Without Title (Possible Spoilers)

A wrestler who is currently a champion appeared at today’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando without the title belt, leading to speculation. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham showed up without his ROH belt, which hasn’t happened before in any of his previous AEW appearances. That makes it possible...
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Kevin Nash Reveals When Scott Hall Told Him He Was Jumping to WCW

On the latest edition of the Kliq This Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc), Kevin Nash talked about when Scott Hall first told him his plans to jump to WCW. Of course, Hall, Nash, and Hulk Hogan joined to form the nWo in WCW in 1996 and sparked a surge in wrestling interest. Nash also talked about how AEW’s handling of Hangman Page as champion reminded him of how WWE handled his own WWE Title run, comparing AEW having Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson wrestle to a draw in Page’s first title defense to Nash and Bret Hart wrestling to a draw in Nash’s first WWE Title defense. Highlights from Nash’s comments are below.
WWE
411mania.com

Martin Lawrence Says He & Will Smith Have ‘At Least’ One More Bad Boys In Them

Martin Lawrence isn’t worried about Will Smith’s Oscar slap scandal hurting the Bad Boys franchise, saying they have “at least” one more in them. Lawrence and Smith returned to the roles in Bad Boys For Life in early 2020, which a big hit before the pandemic hit with $426.5 million worldwide. Of course, a lot has changed then including Smith’s fall in the public eye due to his slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, which led to his resignation from the Academy and a few of his projects dropping him.
MOVIES
411mania.com

WWE News: WWE Logo Added To New Headquarters In Stamford, XFL Holds A Player’s Showcase, The Rock Hypes His Next Movie

– Kevin Sullivan, former WWE employee and author of the original WWE Encyclopedia, took to Twitter to reveal that the WWE logo has been added to the company’s new headquarters in Stamford, CT. The company has been slowly moving towards leaving Titan Tower, which has been their home since the 80s. WWE is planning to move to the new building in phases and be completely moved by the end of the year. After that, they will sell Titan Tower.
STAMFORD, CT
411mania.com

Jade Cargill Has Been Undefeated In AEW For 500 Days

Jade Cargill has hit a milestone in her AEW career as she has been undefeated for 500 days. She made her debut on November 11, 2020, and hasn’t lost a match since. That included winning the entire TBS tournament and retaining the title ever since. She is currently 34-0. Her last match was on the June 29 episode of Dynamite, where she defeated Leila Grey.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Planning Major Angle For The Young Bucks, Note On If Third Match With FTR Was Planned

As noted, the Young Bucks lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are the new champions. Fans have been wanting the Bucks vs. FTR with the AEW, AAA, NJPW and ROH tag titles on the line, as evidenced by the loud ‘FTR’ chant during the Bucks’ promo last week. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that was not the plan for the Jacksons, at least not right now.
WWE
411mania.com

More On WWE Possibly Changing RAW To A TV-14 Program, Note On Who Made Decision

As previously reported, there are rumors that WWE RAW is set to become a TV-14 program again, although it was later reported the change wasn’t finalized. It was noted that there are some in the company who are hesitant about the move, and the memo was sent out prematurely by USA Network.
WWE
411mania.com

Corey Graves Criticizes Everyone Wrestling A Similar Style In WWE NXT 2.0

In the latest episode of WWE After the Bell (via Fightful), Corey Graves had some criticism for WWE NXT 2.0, noting that the majority of superstars there wrestle in the same way. Here are highlights:. On the in-ring work in NXT: “Almost to a person, everyone that came to the...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Buys Rights to Kurt Angle’s New Documentary

WWE has purchased the rights to the new documentary on Kurt Angle. Angle revealed on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show (per Wrestling Observer that the company bought the rights to the new documentary, which was separately produced outside of the company. Angle, who is set to be...
WWE

