Baby Doll Returning for NWA 74th Anniversary Shows

If Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE due to frustration with creative, it seems they were not alone. Fightful Select reports that many of the women in WWE have been pushing for more women to be featured on Smackdown, as they were frustrated by how little they’ve been used in the spring. This goes from the bottom of the card to the top, with several waiting to see how things worked out before they went to those in charge.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO