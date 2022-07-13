ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car fire follows crash in Topeka

By Sara Maloney
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Officers are on the scene of a crash and car fire in Topeka on Wednesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of SW College Avenue around 2 p.m. Police say the driver of one car crashed into another car that was parked on the street.

One of the cars caught fire. First responders were able to put the fire out on the scene.

No one was hurt. The crash is under investigation.

