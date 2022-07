The Los Angeles condo market has set a new high-water mark for 2022. An undisclosed buyer is paying $21.5 million for a penthouse at the Pendry Residences West Hollywood, a project developed by AECOM Capital and Combined Properties. The deal for the 6,300-square-foot unit, which also features about 2,800 square feet of private outdoor space, looks to be the most expensive condo sale of the year so far.

