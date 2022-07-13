ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf Administration supports LGBTQ+ celebrations across the state

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpGyE_0geZsmoi00
A Progress Pride flag and rainbow flags are seen at the Stonewall National Monument, the first US national monument dedicated to LGBTQ history and rights, marking… Read More

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 13, the Wolf administration announced 17 recipients of the Pa. Pride Community Grant program which supports LGBTQ+ festivals and events throughout the commonwealth through Sept. 2022.

The PA Pride Community Grant Program reaffirms our commitment to bringing visibility to the LGBTQ+ community and creating a more inclusive commonwealth,” Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism, and Film with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) said. “Uplifting events and festivals that celebrate belonging, accessibility and inclusion sends the message that in Pennsylvania, all are welcome to pursue their happiness.”

This has been the first year for the Pride Community Grant Program, which was established by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in partnership with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, an organization committed to building a supportive and enriching community abundant in opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition was honored to partner with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in the administration of these grants. This opportunity directly affirms the Wolf Administration’s commitment to creating a Pennsylvania free from discrimination and bringing visibility and celebration to all communities,” said Todd Snovel, Development Consultant with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

A total of $90,000 is being awarded through the grant [program to events that align with the priorities of celebration, belonging, and increasing local promotion.

The 17 recipients of the 2022 PA Pride Community Grant are listed below.

  • Carlisle Pride Festival – $6,000
  • Central PA Pride Festival – $10,000
  • Centre Support Network (State College Pride Festival) – $7,000
  • Common Wheel Queer Ride – $1,300
  • Gettysburg Pride Festival – $8,000
  • Hedgerow Theatre Space for All Day – $3,000
  • Hoyt Arts Center Queer Color Run – $1,000
  • Lancaster Changemakers LGBT Film Festival – $2,500
  • Lancaster Pride Festival – $2,600
  • Lebo Pride Festival – $2,500
  • Lehigh Valley Pride Festival – $12,000
  • Pocono Chamber of Commerce Pride Celebration – $2,600
  • Rainbow Rose Center (York Pride Festival) – $8,000
  • Reading Pride Festival – $10,000
  • Schuylkill Pride Festival – $2,000
  • Souderton Area Pride Festival – $1,500
  • Washington PA Pride Festival – $10,000

Comments / 1

Related
Pocono Update

Mentors Needed To Guide Pennsylvania's At-Risk Youth

Photo provided by Keystone State ChallaNGe Academy. In an effort to fortify the futures of Pennsylvania's youth, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, in tandem with the National Guard, has started the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy. A free resource for at-risk students falling behind or losing interest in school. The program aims to have these students complete their education and thrive in the world after that.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

6 of 9 miners rescued 20 years ago gather for reunion

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Six of the nine men trapped in a flooded mine in southwestern Pennsylvania two decades ago gathered at a raceway over the weekend to kick off 20th anniversary celebrations of the dramatic rescue that ended their 77-hour ordeal. The six took in the races Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset County, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

988: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to launch nationwide

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Beginning Friday, July 16, a shorter version of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be available for use. The number 988 will be added as a direct link for suicide prevention and crisis support. “It’s gonna provide easier access for those in a mental health crisis to be able to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA Career Link Program provides work opportunities for young adults

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Career Link offices are allowing young adults to gain real-world work experience through their summer program. The summer work experience program promotes educational opportunities through a structured work experience. Students are paired with local businesses in their community as a way to improve internship opportunities in the area. Directors […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf signs bill giving tax cuts to Pennsylvania military members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14. The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a military member who died as a result […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Racism#Wolf Administration#The Wolf Administration
WTAJ

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes calls out Oz on virtual conference

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania mayors, including State College’s Ezra Nanes, are joining other democrats in calling out US Senate republican candidate Mehmet Oz. During a virtual press conference, the group called Oz a “carpet bagger” and showed their support for democratic challenger John Fetterman. “Carpet bagger” refers to a political candidate who seeks election in an […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania toughens penalties for repeat DUI drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Governor Tom Wolf has signed legislation to increase penalties for drivers who have multiple DUI convictions. The bill he signed Monday, July 11 is aimed at ending what critics call Pennsylvania’s “revolving door” for the most serious drunken drivers. The state Senate passed the final version last week after a couple […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Could the groundhog be Pennsylvania’s official rodent?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year on February 2, world-renowned groundhog Punxsutawney Phil steps into the spotlight at Gobbler’s Knob to predict the weather. A state lawmaker, however, wants to keep Phil front and center all year long in the eyes of Pennsylvanians by passing a Senate bill that would designate the groundhog as the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gettysburg unemployment lowest in Pennsylvania; here are all the others

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Economists have never before seen ultra-low unemployment coincide with a recession. To be clear: No one is sure yet if America is in a recession, despite increasing signs that might be the case. But what’s certain is that unemployment remains low nationally — and particularly low in central Pennsylvania.
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
WTAJ

Pennsylvania focuses on mental health in education

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are making mental health a top priority. “Before the pandemic even started we saw the signs of a mental health crisis among our students and the pandemic has only made things worse,” said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications at the Pennsylvania State Education Association. The state is putting aside […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget garners both praise and criticism

Groups in Pennsylvania are lauding and criticizing passage of the 2022-23 state budget. “The impact of the new state budget passed by the General Assembly cannot be overstated in its importance to our environment, open spaces and natural resources, and for the economies that benefit from our state’s clean waters and healthy lands,” said PennFuture President and CEO Jacquelyn Bonomo.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

County fairs in central Pa. in 2022: Where and when to go

We might only be midway through the month of July but Pennsylvania fair season is nearly upon us once more. It’s true. The York State Fair is only a little more than a week away, and in its wake come a plethora of county and local fairs with enough livestock, fried food and midway rides to make your head spin (in some cases literally).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

State Police announces firearm purchase denial investigations

(Harrisburg, PA) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2022. According to the release, the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, Philadelphia police, and licensed firearms dealers to determine if someone can legally acquire a license to carry, or […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Department of Health reports first cases of West Nile Virus in Pa.

(Harrisburg, PA) – Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne, and Philadelphia counties. The specimens will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing. The departments of Health and Environmental Protection strongly recommend that all residents minimize their exposure to mosquitoes.
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy