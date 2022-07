A Texas woman was arrested Monday morning after she was clocked traveling at 92 mph on Interstate 20. Deputy D. Johnston of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department was working a speed detail Monday morning on Interstate 20 when he clocked a vehicle on radar traveling 22 miles per hour over the 70 mph speed limit. The gray Hyundai was stopped at the eastbound 77 mile marker of Interstate 20. While speaking with the driver, Deputy Johnston detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A large amount of loose tobacco was observed on the center console which is often indicative of a practice of hollowing out cigars and inserting marijuana.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO