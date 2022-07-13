ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Haack’s Ex Ant Anstead Congratulates Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young on Pregnancy News: ‘Thrilled!’

By Eliza Thompson
 4 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Sharing his best wishes! Ant Anstead congratulated Tarek El Moussa on the news that he and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) are expecting their first baby together.

“Huge congratulations you two!” the former Wheeler Dealers host, 43, commented via Instagram on Wednesday, July 13. “Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x.”

The U.K. native and the Flip or Flop alum, 40, were both previously married to Christina Hall (née Haack). Tarek and the Christina on the Coast star, 39, split in 2016 after seven years of marriage and share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

Anstead and Hall, meanwhile, split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce the following year. The former spouses share son Hudson, 2.

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host and the real estate investor have a friendship outside of their relationship with their shared ex-wife. “Tarek and Ant have a great modern day family dynamic,” the source said in April, adding that the two men “share similar interests and enjoy hanging out.”

A few weeks prior, the insider added, the duo had traveled to Arizona together for car racing with the Selling Sunset star, 34, and “a few other friends.”

Tarek and Heather, who tied the knot in October 2021, announced their pregnancy news on Wednesday. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the real estate agent wrote via Instagram alongside snaps from a maternity photo shoot.

The Netflix personality has been open about her fertility journey over the past several months, sharing Instagram videos of her trips to the doctor for egg retrieval and freezing. “It’s doctors’ appointments every day, almost every other day,” she said of the process in January. “You’re getting poked and pricked. I do recommend do[ing] it at a time when you have maybe a little more time … because it does take up a lot.”

The following month, the California native said that she and her husband have been open about the entire process with Taylor and Brayden. “I was worried initially about how Taylor would react,” Heather wrote in a February essay for Today. “She’s 11 and bringing a newborn into her life would be a huge change. [She and Brayden] had so many changes in their [lives] — and I’m very aware and conscious of that. But Taylor right away was like, ‘I want it to be a boy! Let’s start picking names.’”

